UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Employment Successes for 2026 Youth

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that over 50,000 youths had secured direct employment through various employment fairs organised across the state in 2026, highlighting the government's efforts to strengthen skill development and create employment opportunities for young people. Addressing the 5th National Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh (Skill Convocation Ceremony) in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that the state government, in collaboration with Tata Technologies, had upgraded more than 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to equip young people with skills in emerging technologies.

"The Uttar Pradesh government, in collaboration with Tata Technologies, has upgraded over 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state to offer courses in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Drone Technology, Robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 3D Printing," Yogi Adityanath said. Highlighting the employment opportunities being generated through skill development initiatives, he said that more than 12,000 trained youths were currently securing employment through campus selections.

"Over 12,000 of our trained youth are currently securing good employment through campus selection," he said. The Chief Minister further stated that employment fairs organised across Uttar Pradesh had helped thousands of skilled youths secure direct employment during the year. "In 2026 alone, through various employment fairs organised across the state, over 50,000 youth from this skilled manpower have received direct employment," he said. Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the 5th Kaushal Deekshant Samaroh. (ANI)