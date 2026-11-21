Bayern Munich Striker Harry Kane Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has undergone successful surgery for his ankle injury, which he sustained during their 1-1 Bundesliga draw against FC Cologne on Friday. After earlier confirming that the England captain will be sidelined for the next few months, Bayern Munich, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that Kane had undergone successful surgery.

“Harry Kane underwent successful surgery overnight after tearing his left ankle ligament in yesterday's home match against 1. FC Köln. The 33-year-old will now begin his rehab,” the club said.

Kane, in an Instagram post, also shared an update on his recovery, expressing disappointment over the injury but insisting that he would return stronger and be ready for the crucial part of the season. In his post, Kane said the setback would give him an opportunity to demonstrate resilience and improve as he looks ahead to 2027.“The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027. I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season! Tough times don't last, tough people do” - my guy @edelman11 told me this one! Thank you for all the messages! Alles gut,” he said.

Kane sustained the injury in the 20th minute at the Allianz Arena while attempting to connect with a deflected cross from Michael Olise. Cologne defender Joel Schmied got to the ball first before making contact with Kane's left leg. The striker initially tried to carry on after clutching his ankle but eventually went down again and was assisted off the pitch by two members of Bayern's medical staff. Meanwhile, Bayern forward Michael Olise has also sustained an injury during the fixture. The French international has been diagnosed with a bruised forefoot and will receive treatment in the coming days. Both Kane and Olise were forced off during the first half of Friday's Bundesliga encounter against Cologne after sustaining injuries following tackles.