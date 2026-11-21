Shehzad Poonawalla on Leaving Politics and Support for BJP Leaders

Rise & Fall Season 2 winner and former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has said that his decision to leave active politics was not driven by any dislike for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while reiterating his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an interview with ANI, Poonawalla said that he continued to hold the BJP in high regard and pointed to his choice of clothing as an expression of his continued association with the party. He said, "Why did I leave politics? It wasn't because I dislike the BJP; if I disliked them, I wouldn't be walking around wearing their T-shirt."

Explaining his political journey and the reasons for stepping away from active politics, he said he had left the Congress and joined the media before entering the BJP in 2021. He said he had initially planned to remain with the party until the 2024 elections but continued through subsequent state elections before deciding to return to the media.

Sharing his views on Hindu identity and Hindutva, Poonawalla said that everyone living in India should identify as Hindu and described the country as Bharat and Hindustan. Poonawalla also spoke about his political differences with his brother Tehseen Poonawalla, describing their disagreement as a difference of principles rather than a personal conflict.

Speaking about his winning journey on Rise & Fall Season 2, Poonawalla said that he considered the electoral victories of Yogi Adityanath in 2027 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2029 a greater measure of a political rise than winning a reality show trophy.