Amit Shah Reviews Development Projects During Visit to Arunachal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting on major development projects in Arunachal Pradesh. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present during the meeting. Ahead of the meeting, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak said, "The entire state of Arunachal Pradesh is delighted by the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah, and everyone is hopeful that he will take stock of the challenges faced by the state and listen to people's concerns."

Detailing the challenges, he said, "These challenges include issues related to internal security and problems in border areas. Furthermore, as the state undergoes development, several things need to be restored."

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah also participated in 'Bada Khana' with Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel at the Parade Ground of the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, Itanagar. He also addressed the President's Police Colour Award Ceremony in Banderdewa, where he asserted that no active local terrorists remain in the Kashmir Valley following the recent encounter killing of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, stating that any militants still operating in the region are foreign terrorists. He said that the Kashmir Police has neutralised the last known terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"In Pulwama, Kashmir, the Kashmir Police neutralised the last known active Kashmiri terrorist affiliated with Lashkar in an encounter. With this, I can say with pride today that there is not a single local terrorist left in the Kashmir Valley. All those who remain are foreign terrorists," he said. Shah recalled the security crisis of the 1990s when militancy surged in the region, and questions were raised over India's ability to hold onto Kashmir. He said that at a time when the then Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had left for England, it was the security forces that kept Kashmir united with the nation.