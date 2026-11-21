Telangana Police Bust Interstate Ganja Network Seize 7.44kg Drug

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21 (ANI): In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, EAGLE Force, Telangana, in coordination with Achampet Town Police, busted an interstate ganja supply network operating in Achampet Town and surrounding villages, arrested two alleged ganja peddlers and seized approximately 7.44 kg of dry ganja valued at Rs 3.72 lakh. The police also seized a motorcycle, three mobile phones, Rs 21,000 in cash, an electronic weighing machine and a packing machine used in the alleged drug trade, a release said.

The operation was carried out following sustained surveillance by N Buchaiah, DSP Regional Narcotics Control Cell (RNCC) Mahabubnagar of EAGLE Force Telangana and his team, based on information received over the past several months regarding increasing ganja consumption among youth in Achampet Town and neighbouring villages. During the investigation, the team identified an alleged supply chain through which ganja was being procured from Odisha and transported to Achampet for local distribution, the release stated.

The accused were identified as Md Rasool Baba (26) and Midjil Mandal, both residents of Mahendra Nagar Colony, Achampet. During the investigation, it was revealed that they were allegedly procuring ganja from a person identified as Hari, a resident of Kalimela Village, Malkangiri District, Odisha State. As per the release, according to the investigation, during 2025, Md Rasool Baba was working as a delivery executive in Hyderabad. During this period, he allegedly came into contact with individuals consuming ganja and learnt about the illegal profits associated with its sale. Through one of his co-workers, he obtained the mobile number of Hari, the alleged ganja supplier from Odisha.

In November 2025, Rasool reportedly travelled to Kalimela in Odisha and procured approximately 16 kg of ganja for Rs 25,000. While transporting the contraband towards Hyderabad, he was apprehended by the police at CC Kunta Police Station limits in Chhattisgarh State. A criminal case was registered against him, following which he was remanded to judicial custody. He subsequently spent approximately five months and twenty days in Dantewada Jail, Chhattisgarh, before being released on bail, it said.

However, even after his release, Rasool allegedly returned to the illegal trade. Approximately 20 days before his arrest in the present case, he reportedly contacted Hari again, travelled to Kalimela and procured one kilogram of ganja for Rs 5,000. After transporting it to Achampet, he allegedly converted the ganja into small packets and sold each packet for Rs 500 to consumers in Achampet Town and neighbouring villages. More than 50 consumers were allegedly supplied through this arrangement, earning him approximately Rs 30,000, as per the release. (ANI)