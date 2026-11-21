MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Punjab FC scored both goals as they held Chennaiyin FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Chennaiyin went ahead through a Nikhil Prabhu own goal (13') before Raphael Messi Bouli pulled Punjab level just before half-time. The result saw Punjab FC remain fifth in the table with eight points from five matches, while Chennaiyin FC moved up to seventh with six points from six matches.

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis handed Patrick Bahanack his club debut in defence, with the defender replacing Bijoy Varghese. Laishram Rishikanta Meitei returned to the middle of the pitch in place of Bishu Sharma after missing the previous two matches through injury, while Muhammad Suhail also returned to the starting XI, replacing Konsam Sanathoi Singh.

Both sides showed attacking intent in the opening stages, but Chennaiyin FC took the lead in the 13th minute. Centre-back Nuno Reis played a precise pass that bypassed the Punjab FC defence and found Irfan Yadwad, who timed his run to perfection. The striker controlled the ball, rounded the onrushing goalkeeper and rolled the ball onto the target. The ball took an unfortunate deflection off Nikhil Prabhu and found the back of the net, which was credited as an own goal.

Punjab FC responded well after conceding, taking control of the midfield and enjoying greater possession. The Shers sustained the pressure in the lead-up to the water break, creating chances and keeping the Chennaiyin defence on its toes. Kipgen and Suhail both saw their efforts go wide, with the latter hitting the side netting at the end of a well-worked move.

The Shers deservedly drew level after a sustained spell of pressure that continued beyond the water break. Chennaiyin FC only partially cleared a corner, with Ricky Shabong heading the ball into Suhail's path. The forward unleashed a powerful effort that Mohammad Nawaz did well to save, but the rebound fell into a dangerous area with three Punjab FC players waiting to pounce. Messi Bouli reacted quickest, toe-poking the ball into the back of the net to score his fourth goal of the season and bring the Shers level.

The home side started the second half on the front foot, with Nikola Stojanović testing Arshdeep Singh with a long-range effort from the edge of the box. Punjab FC head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis was forced into two changes within ten minutes of the restart, with Patrick Bahanack and Suhail withdrawn due to injuries and replaced by Bijoy Varghese and Sanathoi, respectively. Diego Raposo also came on for Kipgen on the left wing.

Punjab FC took complete control after the opening five minutes of the second half, winning the midfield battle and keeping the opposition defence under constant pressure. Alfred Planas Moya missed a golden opportunity to put the Shers ahead just after the 65-minute mark. Muhammad Uvais

delivered a pinpoint cross for the Spaniard, who lost his marker to find space for a free header. However, with the goalkeeper rooted to the spot, Planas sent his effort narrowly wide of the post.

The tempo of the game slowed as both teams remained cautious, looking to capitalise on an opposition mistake. However, neither side managed to create any clear-cut chances.

The best chance of the half fell to the home side when former Punjab FC player Madih Talal played Irfan Yadwad through with a wonderful pass. Khaimingthang Lhungdim did well to prevent the Chennaiyin striker from getting a clear shot away, and Yadwad's eventual effort went straight to Arshdeep Singh, who made a comfortable save, and the rebound was then cleared by the Punjab FC defence.

Punjab FC made a late push in search of a winner, but the Chennaiyin defence held firm to ensure that both teams settled for a point each.