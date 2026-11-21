MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 4:47 am - Pune-based Supra Industries launches the Bravura Deburr Convolute Wheel, engineered with high-density 8S–11S non-woven webs to remove sharp metal burrs cleanly, prevent heat tint, and cut finishing rework across industrial plants.

PUNE, India - November 20, 2026 - Supra Industries, a leading manufacturer and wholesale distributor of industrial coated, bonded, and non-woven abrasive tooling, has announced the official commercial launch of its BravuraTM Deburr Convolute Wheel series. Built specifically to resolve high-throughput edge-deburring and radius-blending bottlenecks in automotive stamping, sheet-metal fabrication, and aerospace component machining, the new product line enables manufacturing facilities to eliminate sharp burrs cleanly while preserving strict dimensional tolerances.

In high-volume metalworking plants, secondary deburring remains one of the most labor-intensive and error-prone stages of production. When operators use rigid bonded grinding wheels or aggressive coated flap discs to remove laser-cut dross, punched-hole flash, or CNC milling burrs, minor variations in contact pressure frequently cause part undercutting, flat spots on curved profiles, and excessive heat buildup. Conversely, conventional low-density non-woven pads wear down prematurely against sharp metallic edges, leading to rapid wheel chunking, frequent machine changeovers, and escalating consumable expenditures.

The newly introduced Deburr Convolute Wheel overcomes these operational constraints through a high-density, spiral-wound non-woven construction. By wrapping a heavy-duty synthetic nylon web saturated with thermosetting phenolic resin and calibrated abrasive grains under tight radial tension around a reinforced central core, the wheel creates a firm, spring-loaded abrasive matrix. This structure resists edge tearing under heavy lateral loads while maintaining controlled conformability across complex part contours.

"Sharp burrs on stamped automotive brackets, hydraulic manifolds, and laser-cut stainless steel enclosures present both an assembly hazard and a serious quality-audit liability," said a Senior Technical Director at Supra Industries. "Using rigid grinding tools often removes too much base metal and forces plants into costly rework loops, while under-compressed finishing pads disintegrate against sharp edges. Our BravuraTM Deburr Convolute Wheel is engineered with high-compression 8S through 11S web densities and high-tenacity resin binders. It shears away stubborn burrs in a single pass, leaves a smooth, uniform micro-radius on component edges, and runs cool enough to prevent thermal discoloration on heat-sensitive alloys."

Engineered Specifications for Demanding Fabrication Environments

Manufactured under strict ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards, the BravuraTM Deburr Convolute Wheel series is calibrated for manual pedestal grinders, stationary backstand equipment, and automated robotic deburring cells:

High-Compression Edge Retention (8S–11S Densities): Formulated with elevated fiber-to-resin density ratios that hold a crisp wheel profile against sharp stamped edges, punched slots, and machined threads without premature edge breakdown.

Dual Mineral Formulations (Silicon Carbide & Aluminum Oxide): Available in sharp Silicon Carbide (SiC) grades for austenitic stainless steel, titanium, and non-ferrous alloys, alongside tough Aluminum Oxide (AO) options engineered for high-tensile carbon steel and cast components.

Cool-Cutting Open-Web Architecture: Continuous air circulation through the spiral-wound non-woven layers dissipates frictional heat rapidly, keeping workpiece interface temperatures below the $180^circtext{C}$ thermal degradation threshold where resin smearing and chromium-oxide heat tint occur.

Dynamic Balance & Low-Dust Operation: Precision-trued outer diameters and concentric arbor bores (1'', 3'', and 5'') minimize spindle vibration harmonics, protecting operator ergonomics while generating substantially less airborne particulate than conventional bonded wheels.

Comprehensive Industrial Sizing: Produced in standard outer diameters of 6'', 8'', 10'', and 12'' with face widths ranging from 1/2'' for narrow grooves up to 35'' custom wide-face rolls for automated through-feed sheet-metal deburring machines.

Measurable Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) Reduction

For CFOs, plant managers, and wholesale procurement officers, transitioning from manual hand-filing or rapid-wear grinding discs to the BravuraTM Deburr Convolute Wheel delivers immediate financial returns. Linear, self-refreshing grain attrition extends usable wheel life by 35% to 45% compared to uncalibrated alternatives, significantly lowering consumable cost-per-part and reducing unscheduled line downtime.

Produced and stocked at Supra Industries' Pune–PCMC manufacturing and distribution hub, the entire Deburr Convolute Wheel lineup is supported by consistent domestic batch availability, volume-tier wholesale pricing, and rapid dispatch across India's industrial corridors as well as international export shipments via Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT).

Availability and Technical Application Support

The BravuraTM Deburr Convolute Wheel series is available immediately for wholesale distribution, OEM blanket orders, and custom dimensional fabrication. Manufacturing engineers and procurement teams can request detailed technical datasheets, application trials, or bulk pricing quotations directly through Supra Industries' commercial portal.

About Supra Industries

Headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, Supra Industries is an industrial manufacturer and wholesale supplier specializing in non-woven convolute wheels, unitized wheels, coated flap discs, bonded grinding wheels, and precision surface-conditioning abrasives. Serving automotive OEMs, Tier-1 component suppliers, aerospace machinists, foundries, and heavy metal fabricators, Supra Industries pairs metallurgical engineering expertise with dependable supply-chain execution to maximize shop-floor throughput and reduce total cost of ownership.