MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Aqaba will host the inaugural Aqaba Blue: Ocean Future in Action exhibition from March 17 to 20, 2027, bringing together companies, buyers, and investors across five marine sectors. The event will overlap with the 14th annual World Ocean Summit and Expo, scheduled for March 16 to 18 at the same venue, the Aqaba International Exhibition Center.

The exhibition covers diving and underwater photography, marine science and ocean technology, water sports, tourism and hospitality, and boating and marine leisure. It will also feature marine biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, desalination, and water and energy systems.

Manufacturers and innovators will be able to launch products and meet regional buyers, operators, and distributors. Dive operators and tourism marketing organizations will also have prearranged meetings with a visiting delegation of international dive tour operators to discuss potential partnerships.

Hussien Safadi, CEO of the Aqaba Development Corporation, said holding the exhibition alongside the summit would bring international companies, investors, and experts together to develop partnerships and identify investments that support sustainable growth in Aqaba's blue economy.

The program includes the Aqaba Blue Stage, a forum held by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), live demonstrations in a dive pool, an underwater photography exhibition and competition, a startup zone, and the Aqaba Blue Awards. Participants can also explore Jordan's Golden Triangle on trips from Aqaba to Wadi Rum and Petra, both UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The Aqaba Development Corporation is hosting the exhibition in cooperation with Fira de Barcelona and the Barcelona International Boat Show (Salón Náutico), in partnership with the International SeaKeepers Society and PADI.

//Petra// AO