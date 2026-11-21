MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) warned Saturday against routinely giving patients a combination of diclofenac, dexamethasone, and antibiotics for colds and flu. It urged health care providers to confirm that each drug is medically necessary and weigh its benefits against its risks before dispensing or administering it.

Colds and flu are viral illnesses, and patients generally do not need antibiotics or corticosteroids to treat them, the JFDA said. Giving a drug by injection does not make it more effective or safer than taking it by mouth, it added.

The JFDA warned that diclofenac can cause serious cardiovascular, kidney, and gastrointestinal complications, as well as severe allergic reactions. Dexamethasone can sharply raise blood sugar and suppress the immune response, potentially masking signs of infection and delaying diagnosis. The JFDA added that unnecessary antibiotic use can cause allergic reactions and other side effects and is a major contributor to antimicrobial resistance worldwide.

Combining diclofenac with dexamethasone increases the risk of serious gastrointestinal complications, particularly stomach ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding, the JFDA said. It warned providers never to mix injectable drugs in the same syringe unless they have confirmed from the approved product information that the drugs are physically and chemically compatible and safe to mix.

The JFDA urged providers to follow clinical guidelines and approved treatment protocols. It advised against using these combinations for colds, other viral infections, or a short-lived fever without a full medical assessment and a clear indication for each drug. Providers should review the patient's medical history, drug allergies, and possible interactions with other medicines, and follow each drug's approved uses, doses, warnings, and precautions.

The JFDA also called on providers to follow antimicrobial stewardship standards to preserve the effectiveness of antibiotics and limit resistance. It urged them to report suspected adverse reactions promptly through its official drug safety reporting channels.

//Petra// AO