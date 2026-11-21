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On November 21, a Baku corner and an Azerbaijani culinary zone were opened at the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism. The project was implemented as part of ongoing, purposeful cooperation with the college's Azerbaijani partners.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony.

The Baku corner features depictions of the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, a model of the Maiden Tower, as well as images of Icherisheher, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Flame Towers, and Baku Bay. Meanwhile, the culinary zone will serve to promote Azerbaijani cuisine, and training sessions on Azerbaijani cuisine will be organized there for the college's students.

Speaking at the event, college rector Trinh Thi Thu Ha noted that the foundation of friendship between the two peoples was laid by the visits of Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh to Baku and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam. Since gaining independence, relations between the two countries have developed in all spheres, reaching the level of a strategic partnership. She also noted that the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism implements various projects to contribute to friendship between the peoples.

The rector fondly recalled Leyla Aliyeva's meeting last April with the college staff and Vietnamese alumni who had studied in Azerbaijan, as well as the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's support for the educational institution.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to the college's leadership for the attention shown to Azerbaijani culture. She expressed confidence that the opening of the Baku corner and the Azerbaijani culinary zone at the educational institution would help the college's students and Hanoi residents get to know Azerbaijan more closely. Leyla Aliyeva stated that holding such an event during the days of the Azerbaijani President's official visit to Vietnam carried special symbolic meaning. She also highlighted that the educational and socially oriented projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation extend to Vietnam.

At the event, artists performed songs dedicated to Azerbaijan-Vietnam friendship, excerpts from the musical comedy "Arshin Mal Alan" in Vietnamese, and the newly composed song "Azerbaijan-Vietnam."