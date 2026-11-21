MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cumming, GA, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems, a trusted name in water filtration, has announced the launch of its new RSH8PAK tankless reverse osmosis water filtration system on November 16, 2026. Designed for under-sink installation, the system features an innovative side-draw cartridge design that allows for tool-free filter replacement, making routine maintenance easier and more convenient. As the latest addition to iSpring's product lineup, the RSH8PAK under sink water filtration system also combines advanced RO filtration, alkaline remineralization, and an 800 GPD capacity, providing modern households with cleaner, safer drinking water on demand for ultimate convenience and peace of mind.









Four Filtration Stages, Each with a Purpose









For anyone who has researched water filtration systems, the concept of multi-stage filtration is nothing new. But having more filtration stages doesn't necessarily mean a system performs better. The real measure of its effectiveness is the technology used at each stage and how well it targets specific contaminants.

This principle guided the development of the RSH8PAK under-sink RO system. Instead of simply adding more filtration stages, iSpring carefully designed each stage to perform a specific function and contribute to the system's overall filtration performance.



Polypropylene and Activated Carbon (PPC) Composite Filter: Traps sediment and other particles while reducing unpleasant chlorine tastes and odors.

0.0001-Micron Reverse Osmosis Membrane: Removes up to 99% of contaminants, including heavy metals, total dissolved solids, and chemical pollutants.

Activated Carbon Filter: Provides an additional layer of filtration to further reduce residual chlorine and bad odors. Alkaline Filter: Restores beneficial minerals to the RO water, helping balance its pH and enhance overall taste.

Through this four-stage process, this system addresses two key priorities for modern households: safe, healthy drinking water and better taste.

A Side-Draw Cartridge Design That Simplifies Routine Maintenance

Purchasing a water filtration system is just the first step. Regular maintenance is essential because filter cartridges can gradually become saturated with the impurities they trap, leading to declining filtration performance.

However, replacing filters in traditional under-sink water filtration systems can be a hassle. The cramped space beneath the sink makes the task awkward, requiring homeowners to bend down and reach deep into the cabinet or struggle to haul the entire system out from its position under the sink.

The iSpring RSH8PAK simplifies the process with its innovative side-draw cartridge design. Once the filter housing cover is opened, the cartridges can smoothly slide horizontally in and out of the system. This practical design makes routine filter changes faster and easier, without the need for additional tools or moving the machine.

Tankless Convenience Meets Fast Water Flow









Designed as an evolution of iSpring's reverse osmosis systems, the RSH8PAK RO water filter features a tankless design that eliminates the need for a separate storage tank, freeing up valuable cabinet space beneath the sink for everyday kitchen essentials. The system is also constructed with materials that meet drinking water safety requirements, offering added peace of mind for everyday use.

To accommodate variations in household water pressure, the RSH8PAK incorporates a built-in booster pump. By supplying additional operating pressure to the RO membrane, the pump helps maintain consistent filtration performance even when inlet pressure is low or fluctuates. As a result, this system delivers a strong flow rate, filling a 12-ounce glass in approximately eight seconds.

Thoughtful Design, in More Ways Than One

Beyond filtration performance, the RSH8PAK is thoughtfully designed with the practical needs of users in mind. Color-coded tubing and quick-connect fittings simplify the connections between system components and help minimize the risk of leaks. It also features a patented top-mounted RO faucet that can be secured from above the countertop in just 20 to 40 seconds with a simple lift-and-twist motion. Moreover, iSpring provides detailed step-by-step instructions to walk users through every stage of the installation and system maintenance.

To make ownership more straightforward, the RSH8PAK also features several smart functions. Its built-in filter life timer keeps track of filter usage and alerts users through indicator lights when a replacement is due, taking the guesswork out of filter changes. An automatic flushing function provides another layer of convenience. If the system remains unused for 3 hours, it automatically flushes the RO membrane with filtered water for 15 to 45 seconds. This helps reduce membrane fouling while supporting the system's long-term operation.

Convenient Vacation Mode for Extended Periods Away









Whether away on a business trip or vacation, spending an extended period away from home is sometimes unavoidable. To address concerns such as bacterial growth and unpleasant odors that may arise when an RO system sits unused for long periods, the RSH8PAK features a dedicated Vacation Mode.

The system automatically initiates Vacation Mode after detecting three consecutive days of inactivity. Once activated, an added automatic flush runs for 1 to 2 minutes every three days to help prevent water stagnation and keep the internal water lines clean. This way, homeowners can enjoy freshly filtered water as soon as they return home, without having to manually reset the system. Exiting this mode is equally simple. For example, turning on the faucet or pressing any button on the control panel will return the system to normal operation.

Efficient Performance with Sustainability in Mind









Not only does the RSH8PAK deliver effective contaminant reduction to safeguard family health, but it also offers a more sustainable water solution for modern households.

With a daily output of up to 800 gallons, the system easily meets the drinking water demands of larger households for drinking, cooking, and beverage preparation. Having clean, healthy water readily available at the kitchen faucet enables families to cut back on bottled water, which helps reduce single-use plastic bottles while saving money.

Sustainability is also reflected in the RSH8PAK's reusable filter housing. During maintenance, users only need to replace the internal filter cartridges while retaining the outer housing for continued use. This contributes to less plastic waste and lowers replacement costs over the long run. Additionally, an impressive 2.5:1 pure-to-drain ratio enables more efficient water use, which helps conserve water resources.

Special Launch Promotion for the New iSpring RSH8PAK

The iSpring RSH8PAK alkaline tankless reverse osmosis system brings together advanced filtration, smart monitoring, and thoughtful design to deliver a reliable source of everyday drinking water for households. With its innovative side-draw cartridge design, alkaline remineralization, and convenient vacation mode, the system can be a practical addition to any kitchen.

To make clean, safe water more accessible to households, iSpring is offering a special launch promotion on the RSH8PAK. From November 16 through November 30, 2026, customers can enjoy 15% off the system. For more information about the RSH8PAK, including its features, technical specifications, and launch offer, visit the official iSpring website.

CONTACT: Nick Lawson,...