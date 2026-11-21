MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delegates from Arab states attending the Fifth China-Arab States Political Parties Dialogue viewed FREELANDER 8 in Suzhou on 13 November. The international variant of FREELANDER 8 was on display outside the conference venue.







A guest explores FREELANDER 8 outside the conference venue in Suzhou

British Design and Cabin Technology

FREELANDER 8 is the British brand's premium intelligent all-terrain SUV. Its Castle-Style Body Design combines a strong lower body with a visually lighter upper cabin. The Iconic Triangle Window recalls the original three-door Freelander, introduced in 1997. The Signature Interlocking Headlights define FREELANDER 8's front-end design.

Inside, the Wraparound Cockpit combines digital displays with physical controls. The Surround View Gallery, a 46.3-inch 8K Mini LED display spanning the dashboard, brings together driving information, navigation, all-terrain status and entertainment.







FREELANDER 8 on display in Suzhou

The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) helps drivers adapt to changing terrain. It offers nine modes: seven terrain programmes, including Sand Mode, plus Smart Mode and Expert Mode. Smart Mode is designed to respond to changing surface conditions, while Expert Mode allows experienced drivers to adjust selected power, suspension and torque settings. The Middle East model features a 45 cc air-conditioning compressor for rapid cooling in hot conditions. The Middle East-exclusive Qibla Compass shows the direction of Makkah, prayer times, distance to the Kaaba and the Hijri calendar.

FREELANDER 8's global validation programme included testing in the Middle East's hot, dry and dusty conditions.

Middle East Roll-Out

The Middle East is the first region in FREELANDER's international roll-out. FREELANDER held its Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026. It then hosted the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu in October.

The brand plans to enter 11 markets across the Middle East, with a full regional roll-out planned for the first half of 2027. FREELANDER 8 is expected to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first quarter of 2027.

In the UAE, Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors are FREELANDER's official dealer partners. The brand signed partnership agreements with EK Kanoo Group in Bahrain and Saud Bahwan Group in Oman at FREELANDER Nightfall in October. Market launch timing, specifications, pricing and sales arrangements for each market will be announced through official channels.

The product details in this release refer to the Middle East market model. Specifications, equipment and availability vary by market and trim level.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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