MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Pakistan cannot lecture India on the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, internet policies or counter-terrorism measures when its own forces respond to civic governance demands in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) with drones, live fire and media blackouts, a report has stated.

It noted that genuine accountability requires independent investigations, restoration of communication services and media access, meaningful dialogue with local representatives and an end to the double standard rather than suppression of the local voices.

“Islamabad routinely lectures New Delhi on the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, internet restrictions, and counter-terrorism operations against cross-border militancy. Yet in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the same state has responded to civic demands for better governance, affordable electricity, political representation, and implementation of earlier agreements with bans under anti-terrorism laws, lethal force, prolonged communication blackouts, and assaults on press freedom,” a report in India Narrative detailed.

According to the report, the latest escalation occurred in the Rawalakot area of PoJK on November 5 when security forces, including Pakistan Rangers and local police, moved to disperse sit-ins that had continued for months.

“Reports cited by Amnesty International and local activists describe the use of live ammunition and drones, resulting in the deaths of at least three protesters and injuries to more than a dozen others. Broader tallies from UN human rights experts earlier noted around 96 protester deaths since June (plus security personnel), while groups such as the Jammu Kashmir Human Rights Observatory and diaspora activists have documented higher cumulative figures amid the blackouts,” it mentioned.

The report also referred to a recent open letter by Amnesty International urging Pakistani authorities to conduct a prompt, thorough, impartial, effective and transparent investigation into the deaths and injuries of protesters as well as the unlawful use of force, including lethal weapons by security personnel in the occupied territory.

Six UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights recently voiced concerns over Pakistan's designation of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a terrorist organisation in PoJK, expressing concern that counter-terrorism powers were being misused to target political and labour advocacy.

The communication blackouts and other restrictions have significantly hampered efforts to document developments on the ground in PoJK.

Local journalists have reported difficulties in verifying casualty figures and accessing affected areas, while some independent reporters were detained for attempting to cover the events in the region, India Narrative stated.

Highlighting the escalating unrest in the occupied territory, the report said,“Diaspora voices such as those from the United Kashmir People's National Party and activists like Amjad Ayub Mirza have amplified allegations of enforced disappearances, withholding of bodies (sometimes contingent on families declaring the deceased“terrorists”), and the deployment of paramilitary forces against peaceful civic sit-ins.”