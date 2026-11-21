MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Nov 21 (IANS) BJP MLA Krishna Khopde said that he has written to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a ban on sale of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in the state, alleging that the contents of the book could incite communal tensions in the state and the country.

Speaking to IANS, Khopde said: "Sonia Gandhi had published the book as an autobiography, but it contains issues that could disturb the country's environment and potentially trigger riots."

He claimed that the book had been published as part of a "well-thought-out plan".

Questioning Sonia Gandhi's awareness about India's culture, Khopde said: "Countless people have sacrificed their lives for the country's independence, yet she appeared unaware of their contributions. Many revolutionaries devoted and sacrificed everything, including their families, for the nation, but their sacrifices were not reflected in her understanding."

Referring to remarks on Veer Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's book, the BJP legislator claimed that Sonia Gandhi lacked knowledge about the role and sacrifices of the Hindutva ideologue.

According to him, Sonia Gandhi should have first understood Indian culture and studied the country's struggle against colonial rule before releasing her book.

Khopde also remarked that the Congress leader has no direct connection with India by birth, given her Italian origin, adding that understanding Indian culture is not easy and that even distinguished individuals find it challenging to grasp its depth.

Noting that political autobiographies usually discuss a leader's personal journey, achievements in office, developmental work, benefits provided to the public, and future plans, the BJP legislator also criticised the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson for including several topics in her book that he described as "objectionable".

He said that anyone reading the book would conclude that she (Sonia Gandhi) had made a "mistake".

Khopde added that instead of addressing such issues, Sonia Gandhi should have reflected on the ideology and decline of the Congress party.

"Congress once held around 400 seats but has now fallen below 100 and has been wiped out in several states. In Maharashtra too, the party had suffered a significant decline. If Sonia Gandhi had analysed the differences between the Congress of the past and the present, it might have benefited the party. Instead, including subjects capable of creating a divisive atmosphere and provoking unrest for political gain was unfortunate," he said.

Khopde claimed that the then-Congress leadership at the Centre "attempted to suppress" the incidents related to the 2002 Godhra riots and also accused the party's 1984 leadership of supporting the anti-Sikh riots, in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi's remark that she was moved to tears following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, the BJP legislator also accused the Congress of delaying the construction of the Ram Temple for many years.

"Sonia Gandhi has never spoken about the temple, not visited Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Temple," Khopde said while describing it as a "prejudiced mindset".