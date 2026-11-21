MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Flexible Plastic Recycling: Cookie Wrappers to School Benches appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

In Costa Rica, solid waste management faces a severe challenge. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the country generates more than 4,000 tons of garbage per day, with over 80% ending up in landfills and only 13% being recovered.

However, an innovative alliance is proving that Costa Rica flexible plastic recycling can turn one of the nation's biggest environmental headaches into tangible community assets and industrial energy.

Roughly 40% of household waste is recyclable, yet a massive portion of that falls into a difficult category: multi-layer flexible packaging. Used for everyday staples like soups, chocolates, cookies, cereals, and coffee, these wrappers combine multiple layers of polymers and aluminum.

Because these materials are bonded together, traditional mechanical recycling struggles to separate and process them. For decades, their inevitable destination was the local landfill.

To change this trajectory, Geocycle (the waste management unit of Holcim Costa Rica) and Nestlé formed a strategic alliance in 2020. Together, they built a comprehensive circular economy model that attacks the waste problem from two complementary fronts:



Cultivating sustainable habits in children through hands-on education. Scaling the industrial and energy recovery of post-consumer materials.

This year, the initiative focused on the Agua Caliente district of Cartago, mobilizing a community of 2,050 students across three local institutions: Escuela Filadelfo Salas, Liceo San Francisco, and Escuela Juan Vásquez.

Unlike conventional environmental lectures that often fail to inspire long-term action, this program introduced a direct reward system. Students collected clean, dry multi-layer packaging in specialized bins placed throughout their schools. In exchange for the weight collected, the schools received brand-new furniture made from 100% recycled plastic lumber manufactured by Bosques Plásticos.

In total, the campaign delivered four picnic-style tables and two school benches-literally transforming discarded cookie and chocolate wrappers into physical spaces where students can study, chat, and enjoy recess.

This direct experience bridges the psychological disconnect between throwing away a wrapper and seeing its environmental impact. As Beatriz notes, teaching people that waste must be turned in clean, dry, and separated is the biggest hurdle-and seeing physical results makes that habit stick.

To ensure these recycling habits last beyond a single campaign, organizers hosted interactive events like the “Sorting Rally” (Rally de la Clasificación). During these sessions, students learned how to identify different types of polymers and properly prepare them for recovery.

Teachers also received the pedagogical manual“Escuelas Reciclando Ando” (Schools Out Recycling), a structured methodological guide designed to weave environmental education seamlessly into everyday school curricula.

While plastic lumber gives a second life to a portion of the collected wrappers, Costa Rica flexible plastic recycling industrial co-processing.

At Holcim Costa Rica's facilities, multi-layer packaging is processed to harness its high calorific value, serving as an alternative fuel in cement production kilns. This achieves a double environmental benefit:

It keeps thousands of tons of persistent plastic waste out of municipal dumps.It replaces traditional fossil fuels in cement manufacturing, actively lowering the industry's carbon footprint.

This year alone, the partnership recovered 1,303 tons of post-consumer multi-layer flexible plastic. Since joint operations began in 2020, the cumulative total has reached an impressive 4,707 tons of waste rescued from landfills.

Driven by the success in Cartago, Nestlé and Geocycle are already designing their roadmap for 2027. Their next phase aims to expand collection campaigns into new regions across Costa Rica and train even more educators to lead the charge.

By turning disposable snack wrappers into classroom furniture and clean industrial energy, this initiative proves that with the right incentives and infrastructure, recycling in Costa Rica can shift from an environmental aspiration into an everyday, measurable reality.

The post Costa Rica Flexible Plastic Recycling: Cookie Wrappers to School Benches appeared first on The Costa Rica News.