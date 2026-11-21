MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stated that more than 17 lakh young people have been trained under the“Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission” so far, with over 700,000 securing employment through campus drives and placement initiatives.

Addressing the 5th National Skill Convocation at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister emphasised that India possesses the world's largest young workforce and that equipping them with the right opportunities is vital to realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India) by 2047.

Highlighting rural and school-level outreach, CM Adityanath noted that over 265,000 young men and women have received free residential training under the Rural Skill Scheme (Gramin Kaushal Yojana), enabling more than 123,000 beneficiaries to find employment.

In line with the National Education Policy's focus on practical training alongside traditional academics, the Secondary Education Department's 'Project Praveen' is also imparting skill-based training to more than 250,000 students across over 1,700 schools in the state.

Crediting Prime Minister Modi's launch of the 'Skill India' mission from Vigyan Bhawan on World Youth Skills Day in 2015 for instilling new hope and self-confidence among young citizens, CM Adityanath said skill development in Uttar Pradesh gained fresh momentum after 2017 by establishing a direct link between training and jobs.

To prepare youth for evolving industrial demands, the state government has collaborated with Tata Technologies to introduce courses in emerging sectors-such as drone technology, robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and 3D printing-across more than 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

He remarked that youth trained under the mission will not only create employment for themselves but also strengthen the nation's economy and industrial growth.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Lucknow, where he was welcomed at Amausi Airport by Chief Minister Adityanath before attending the event at Gomti Nagar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, both Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers, and several state ministers were also present at the convocation, during which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured 52 outstanding participants from various training institutions.