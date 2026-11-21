MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 21 (IANS) A cargo ship en route to Kaliningrad was attacked using two drones in the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border. The crew of the ship is being evacuated, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said on Saturday, local media reported.

"In the neutral waters of the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from the Russian border, a cargo ship en route to Kaliningrad was attacked using two UAVs," Drozdenko wrote on the Max channel, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported.

According to the Governor, the consequences of the attack are being clarified. The vessel was carrying paint and varnish materials, source said.

Kaliningrad Region Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh ruled out any threat to the region's supplies due to the strike on the ship, adding that he was in contact with Drozdenko and Russia's Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport.

"There is no threat to the region's supplies. I am in immediate contact with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko and Rosmorrechflot. The matter is under my personal control," Besprozvannykh said.

Meanwhile, Finnish air traffic controllers extended the flight restrictions over the eastern Gulf of Finland within their area of responsibility, imposed on Friday night, until about 3 pm Moscow time, TASS reported, citing a source in the air traffic control services.

"In the area controlled by Finnish air traffic controllers over the eastern Gulf of Finland, the temporary flight restriction at altitudes below 20 kilometres has been extended until approximately 3:00 PM Moscow time," the source told TASS.

The source said that the restrictions were initially supposed to remain in effect until 9 a.m. Moscow time, but were subsequently extended. The source did not explain the reasons for the restrictions.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency had earlier reported temporary airspace restrictions in some areas of the Leningrad Region, which could impact air traffic routes to and from Kaliningrad.