MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Two winners recognised in World Giftedness Center Awards and four inHamdan–ALECSO Awards from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al MaktoumFoundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced onWednesday the results of four international and regional awards for 2026:Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, School Global AwardInitiative of Gifted Education, Hamdan–ALECSO Award for DistinguishedEducational Research, and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovationsin Education.

The results recognised six winning research papers, initiatives andinnovations from Jordan, the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman andKuwait, reflecting Hamdan Foundation's regional and internationalpartnerships and its commitment to advancing scientific research,educational innovation, educational practices and gifted education.

A total of 162 submissions were received across the four awards. WorldGiftedness Center international awards attracted 18 submissions,comprising nine research papers for Applied Research Global Award ofGifted Education and nine initiatives for School Global Award Initiative ofGifted Education. Hamdan–ALECSO awards received 144 submissions,including 106 educational research papers from 17 Arab countries and 38digital innovations from 15 Arab countries.

Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Resultsof the 2026 cycle of international gifted education awards and Hamdan–ALECSO Awards reflect the broad range of issues addressed througheducational research and innovation, from artificial intelligence and digitaltransformation in education to the development of more effective tools and

practices for supporting gifted students. The winning works highlight theimportance of directing research and innovation towards real educationalchallenges and developing solutions and practices that can contribute toimproving education quality and expanding learning opportunities.”

H.E. Al Qatami added:“Hamdan Foundation values its cooperation withArab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)and educational institutions specialising in gifted education. Through itsawards and regional and international partnerships, Hamdan Foundationremains committed to enriching the education sector through knowledgeand research, while providing a platform that brings together researchers,innovators and educational institutions to exchange expertise, knowledgeand practices that contribute to advancing education, particularly in giftededucation.”

H.E. Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of Arab LeagueEducational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), said:“Resultsof this cycle reaffirm the importance of supporting educational research anddigital innovation across Arab countries and empowering researchers andinnovators to develop work grounded in scientific knowledge and responsiveto transformations taking place across education systems. Partnership withHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and EducationalSciences also reflects the shared commitment of both institutions toadvancing research and innovation and promoting practices that cancontribute to the development of education across the Arab world.”

Hamdan–ALECSO Awards are organised within the framework ofcooperation between Hamdan Foundation and ALECSO to encourageresearchers and innovators across Arab countries, highlight research andinnovations that address educational challenges, and promote the use ofscientific research and digital technologies to enhance education quality.World Giftedness Center International Awards

In Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, the winning researchpaper,“Validity Evidence of the HOPE Teacher Rating Scale-Arabic Versionfor Identifying Gifted Refugee Students,” was authored by a research teamcomprising Ali Musleh Ali Alodat from Jordan and Marcia Gentry andHyeseong Lee from the United States.

In School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education, ELCHK LutheranAcademy in China won for its initiative,“STEMPATHY: Where InnovationMeets Humanity – ELCHK Lutheran Academy: The Aerospace Curriculum: AModel for Future-Ready Gifted Education.”

Both awards are part of World Giftedness Center Awards and aim to advanceapplied research and outstanding school initiatives in the identification andsupport of gifted students, promote the development of educational toolsand practices tailored to their needs, and strengthen international exchangeof knowledge and expertise.

Hamdan–ALECSO Awards for Educational Research and DigitalInnovationAt the Arab level, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and ArabLeague Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)announced the results of Hamdan–ALECSO Award for DistinguishedEducational Research and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovationsin Education. The two awards attracted broad participation from researchersand innovators across Arab countries and resulted in four winning entriesfrom Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, Dr.Dalal Mufreh Al-Muqati, from the Department of Psychology at the Faculty ofArts and Humanities, King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, won for herresearch titled“Fragmentation of Educational Reference Frameworksamong Saudi University Students in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Shiftsin Epistemic Trust between Formal Educational Authorities and Parallel

Digital Sources in Light of Digital Epistemic Verification – A Mixed-MethodsStudy.”

Dr. Nesreen Saeed Al-Shamrani, from the General Directorate of Educationin Asir Region, also won for her research titled“The Effectiveness of aProposed Teaching Model Based on the Economics of the Future for SmartCity Management in Developing Entrepreneurial Thinking and Awareness ofthe Functional Value of Learning Physics among Female Secondary SchoolStudents.”

In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education, WafaaHumaid Al-Maamari from Oman won for her innovation,“Live PhysicsLaboratory,” while Fawaz Shukhair Al-Enezi from Kuwait won for“IEDUPlatform for an Intelligent Adaptive E-Learning System.”