Hamdan Foundation Announces Results Of World Giftedness Center And Hamdanalecso Awards
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Two winners recognised in World Giftedness Center Awards and four in
Hamdan–ALECSO Awards from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced on
Wednesday the results of four international and regional awards for 2026:
Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, School Global Award
Initiative of Gifted Education, Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished
Educational Research, and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations
in Education. The results recognised six winning research papers, initiatives and
innovations from Jordan, the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Kuwait, reflecting Hamdan Foundation's regional and international
partnerships and its commitment to advancing scientific research,
educational innovation, educational practices and gifted education. A total of 162 submissions were received across the four awards. World
Giftedness Center international awards attracted 18 submissions,
comprising nine research papers for Applied Research Global Award of
Gifted Education and nine initiatives for School Global Award Initiative of
Gifted Education. Hamdan–ALECSO awards received 144 submissions,
including 106 educational research papers from 17 Arab countries and 38
digital innovations from 15 Arab countries. Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Results
of the 2026 cycle of international gifted education awards and Hamdan–
ALECSO Awards reflect the broad range of issues addressed through
educational research and innovation, from artificial intelligence and digital
transformation in education to the development of more effective tools and practices for supporting gifted students. The winning works highlight the
importance of directing research and innovation towards real educational
challenges and developing solutions and practices that can contribute to
improving education quality and expanding learning opportunities.” H.E. Al Qatami added:“Hamdan Foundation values its cooperation with
Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)
and educational institutions specialising in gifted education. Through its
awards and regional and international partnerships, Hamdan Foundation
remains committed to enriching the education sector through knowledge
and research, while providing a platform that brings together researchers,
innovators and educational institutions to exchange expertise, knowledge
and practices that contribute to advancing education, particularly in gifted
education.” H.E. Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of Arab League
Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), said:“Results
of this cycle reaffirm the importance of supporting educational research and
digital innovation across Arab countries and empowering researchers and
innovators to develop work grounded in scientific knowledge and responsive
to transformations taking place across education systems. Partnership with
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational
Sciences also reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to
advancing research and innovation and promoting practices that can
contribute to the development of education across the Arab world.” Hamdan–ALECSO Awards are organised within the framework of
cooperation between Hamdan Foundation and ALECSO to encourage
researchers and innovators across Arab countries, highlight research and
innovations that address educational challenges, and promote the use of
scientific research and digital technologies to enhance education quality.
World Giftedness Center International Awards In Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, the winning research
paper,“Validity Evidence of the HOPE Teacher Rating Scale-Arabic Version
for Identifying Gifted Refugee Students,” was authored by a research team
comprising Ali Musleh Ali Alodat from Jordan and Marcia Gentry and
Hyeseong Lee from the United States. In School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education, ELCHK Lutheran
Academy in China won for its initiative,“STEMPATHY: Where Innovation
Meets Humanity – ELCHK Lutheran Academy: The Aerospace Curriculum: A
Model for Future-Ready Gifted Education.” Both awards are part of World Giftedness Center Awards and aim to advance
applied research and outstanding school initiatives in the identification and
support of gifted students, promote the development of educational tools
and practices tailored to their needs, and strengthen international exchange
of knowledge and expertise. Hamdan–ALECSO Awards for Educational Research and Digital
Innovation
At the Arab level, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and Arab
League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)
announced the results of Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished
Educational Research and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations
in Education. The two awards attracted broad participation from researchers
and innovators across Arab countries and resulted in four winning entries
from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, Dr.
Dalal Mufreh Al-Muqati, from the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of
Arts and Humanities, King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, won for her
research titled“Fragmentation of Educational Reference Frameworks
among Saudi University Students in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Shifts
in Epistemic Trust between Formal Educational Authorities and Parallel Digital Sources in Light of Digital Epistemic Verification – A Mixed-Methods
Study.” Dr. Nesreen Saeed Al-Shamrani, from the General Directorate of Education
in Asir Region, also won for her research titled“The Effectiveness of a
Proposed Teaching Model Based on the Economics of the Future for Smart
City Management in Developing Entrepreneurial Thinking and Awareness of
the Functional Value of Learning Physics among Female Secondary School
Students.” In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education, Wafaa
Humaid Al-Maamari from Oman won for her innovation,“Live Physics
Laboratory,” while Fawaz Shukhair Al-Enezi from Kuwait won for“IEDU
Platform for an Intelligent Adaptive E-Learning System.”
Hamdan–ALECSO Awards from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced on
Wednesday the results of four international and regional awards for 2026:
Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, School Global Award
Initiative of Gifted Education, Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished
Educational Research, and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations
in Education. The results recognised six winning research papers, initiatives and
innovations from Jordan, the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and
Kuwait, reflecting Hamdan Foundation's regional and international
partnerships and its commitment to advancing scientific research,
educational innovation, educational practices and gifted education. A total of 162 submissions were received across the four awards. World
Giftedness Center international awards attracted 18 submissions,
comprising nine research papers for Applied Research Global Award of
Gifted Education and nine initiatives for School Global Award Initiative of
Gifted Education. Hamdan–ALECSO awards received 144 submissions,
including 106 educational research papers from 17 Arab countries and 38
digital innovations from 15 Arab countries. Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said:“Results
of the 2026 cycle of international gifted education awards and Hamdan–
ALECSO Awards reflect the broad range of issues addressed through
educational research and innovation, from artificial intelligence and digital
transformation in education to the development of more effective tools and practices for supporting gifted students. The winning works highlight the
importance of directing research and innovation towards real educational
challenges and developing solutions and practices that can contribute to
improving education quality and expanding learning opportunities.” H.E. Al Qatami added:“Hamdan Foundation values its cooperation with
Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)
and educational institutions specialising in gifted education. Through its
awards and regional and international partnerships, Hamdan Foundation
remains committed to enriching the education sector through knowledge
and research, while providing a platform that brings together researchers,
innovators and educational institutions to exchange expertise, knowledge
and practices that contribute to advancing education, particularly in gifted
education.” H.E. Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of Arab League
Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), said:“Results
of this cycle reaffirm the importance of supporting educational research and
digital innovation across Arab countries and empowering researchers and
innovators to develop work grounded in scientific knowledge and responsive
to transformations taking place across education systems. Partnership with
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational
Sciences also reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to
advancing research and innovation and promoting practices that can
contribute to the development of education across the Arab world.” Hamdan–ALECSO Awards are organised within the framework of
cooperation between Hamdan Foundation and ALECSO to encourage
researchers and innovators across Arab countries, highlight research and
innovations that address educational challenges, and promote the use of
scientific research and digital technologies to enhance education quality.
World Giftedness Center International Awards In Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education, the winning research
paper,“Validity Evidence of the HOPE Teacher Rating Scale-Arabic Version
for Identifying Gifted Refugee Students,” was authored by a research team
comprising Ali Musleh Ali Alodat from Jordan and Marcia Gentry and
Hyeseong Lee from the United States. In School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education, ELCHK Lutheran
Academy in China won for its initiative,“STEMPATHY: Where Innovation
Meets Humanity – ELCHK Lutheran Academy: The Aerospace Curriculum: A
Model for Future-Ready Gifted Education.” Both awards are part of World Giftedness Center Awards and aim to advance
applied research and outstanding school initiatives in the identification and
support of gifted students, promote the development of educational tools
and practices tailored to their needs, and strengthen international exchange
of knowledge and expertise. Hamdan–ALECSO Awards for Educational Research and Digital
Innovation
At the Arab level, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation and Arab
League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)
announced the results of Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished
Educational Research and Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations
in Education. The two awards attracted broad participation from researchers
and innovators across Arab countries and resulted in four winning entries
from Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait. In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, Dr.
Dalal Mufreh Al-Muqati, from the Department of Psychology at the Faculty of
Arts and Humanities, King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, won for her
research titled“Fragmentation of Educational Reference Frameworks
among Saudi University Students in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Shifts
in Epistemic Trust between Formal Educational Authorities and Parallel Digital Sources in Light of Digital Epistemic Verification – A Mixed-Methods
Study.” Dr. Nesreen Saeed Al-Shamrani, from the General Directorate of Education
in Asir Region, also won for her research titled“The Effectiveness of a
Proposed Teaching Model Based on the Economics of the Future for Smart
City Management in Developing Entrepreneurial Thinking and Awareness of
the Functional Value of Learning Physics among Female Secondary School
Students.” In Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education, Wafaa
Humaid Al-Maamari from Oman won for her innovation,“Live Physics
Laboratory,” while Fawaz Shukhair Al-Enezi from Kuwait won for“IEDU
Platform for an Intelligent Adaptive E-Learning System.”
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