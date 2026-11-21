MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, November 23, 2026, in honor and remembrance of Wally E. Horn, Iowa's longest-serving legislator.

Wally Eugene Horn served 46 consecutive years in the Iowa General Assembly, including 10 years in the Iowa House of Representatives followed by 36 years in the Iowa Senate.

Horn's visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with funeral services beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

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Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff Monday in honor and remembrance of Wally E. Horn News Provided By November 21, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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