MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ROCKY TOP, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Right Choice Homecare, an in-home care provider serving East Tennessee, has earned their 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. Founded in 2018 by registered nurse Tammy Ford, the company helps clients maintain their independence and quality of life at home through personal care, companionship and specialized program support. The recognition highlights the agency's commitment to compassionate, dependable care for individuals and families across the region.What sets Right Choice Homecare apart is its specialized experience with Department of Labor programs. The agency is a provider for“white card” holders through the Black Lung program and the EEOICPA energy worker program, delivering in-home support that aligns with approved care plans. The team also serves veterans, long-term care clients and private pay clients, with customized care plans available on an hourly or live-in basis.Beyond its specialized programs, the company's mission centers on dignity, independence and well-being. There's nurses that provide any level of care ranging from education and medication administration to end of life care. Caregivers assist with bathing, grooming, mobility, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, transportation and companionship, while respite care gives family caregivers a much-needed break. Guided by clear communication and consistent support, Right Choice Homecare works closely with clients, families and care teams so everyone feels confident in the care being provided. Every service reflects the company's promise:“The RIGHT CHOICE for a better tomorrow!”“After twenty years as a nurse, I knew how much healing happens when people feel safe and comfortable in their own homes,” said Tammy Ford, RN, founder of Right Choice Homecare.“This award belongs to our caregivers, who show up every day with patience and kindness, and to the families who trust us with the people they love most.”Looking ahead, Right Choice Homecare remains focused on expanding access to compassionate in-home care for families throughout East Tennessee, building on the dedication that earned their 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. The company is also welcoming applications from CNAs, HHAs, PCAs and nurses who share its commitment to treating every client like family.For more information click here!

Right Choice Homecare

Right Choice Homecare

+1 865-320-5709

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Right Choice Homecare Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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