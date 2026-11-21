MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harmony at Home, a locally owned, non-medical home care agency serving seniors and families across East Tennessee, has been named a 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights the agency's commitment to personalized, dignified care that helps older adults age in place safely and comfortably in the homes they love.Harmony at Home provides a full range of in-home support, including hourly home care, personal care, companion care, respite care, overnight care, and 24/7 live-in care. The agency also specializes in dementia care, offering structured routines and one-on-one memory support tailored to each stage of Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. Every relationship begins with a free in-home assessment, typically available within 24 hours. A care specialist listens to each family's concerns and builds a personalized care plan. Services can begin within 48 hours of that visit, and no long-term contracts are required.Harmony at Home is deeply rooted in the East Tennessee community. The agency was founded after its team saw firsthand how difficult it can be for local families to find caregivers they can truly trust. That experience shaped a model built on background-checked, trained, and supervised caregivers who are available seven days a week, including evenings and weekends. The team also guides families through payment options in plain language, including long-term care insurance, VA Aid & Attendance benefits, and EEOICPA/DEEOIC benefits for former Department of Energy workers in Oak Ridge.“Being recognized with this award is a tremendous honor for our entire team,” said Chris Collins and Nicki Collins of Harmony at Home.“Our caregivers treat every client the way they would want their own loved ones cared for. This recognition reflects the trust East Tennessee families place in us every day, and it inspires us to keep showing up with compassion and consistency.”As Harmony at Home looks ahead, the team remains focused on expanding access to compassionate in-home care throughout Knoxville and the surrounding region. The 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Award affirms the agency's commitment to helping seniors remain safe, supported, and independent at home, one family at a time.For more information click here!

Harmony at Home

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Harmony at Home Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 21, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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