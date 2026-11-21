MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 21 (IANS) Sleuths of the West Bengal Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday caught a Sub-Inspector (SI) posted at the Goalpokhar police station in North Dinajpur district red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to initiate a probe into a land dispute, an official said.

According to the ACB, the complainant alleged that the police officer had demanded Rs 10,000 to investigate a land dispute case and take action against the accused party, threatening to stall the inquiry if the amount was not paid.

Following the complaint, ACB officials verified the allegations and laid a trap on Saturday. As planned, the complainant handed over the Rs 10,000 bribe amount to the Sub-Inspector while ACB personnel waited nearby. Immediately after the transaction took place, the sleuths moved in and apprehended the officer red-handed.

The ACB confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused policeman in accordance with the law.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of anti-graft operations conducted by the state ACB this month.

Earlier in November, ACB officials conducted a raid in New Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district and caught an official of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to sanction a new electricity connection and transformer installation.

In a separate operation earlier this month, the ACB also arrested a suspended Sub-Assistant Engineer of the Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district in connection with multiple corruption allegations.

The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, alongside sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.