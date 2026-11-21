MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) Actor Ajith Kumar enjoyed a fun drive with his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, while the lovebirds grooved to some melodious tunes.

On Saturday, Shalini uploaded a video of their quality time on her official Instagram handle. While the 'Valimai' actor was behind the wheel, Shalini accompanied him in the passenger seat.

While Ajith is not on social media, Shalini keeps treating netizens to such rare moments of the 'Thunivu' actor.

Last week, she dropped a picture of Ajith sharing a tight hug with her son, Aadvik.

Ajith pleasantly surprised his son by picking him up from school.

Posting the photo of the father and son duo on her official Instagram handle, Shalini wrote, "Surprise school pick up!!! (heart symbols)."

Talking about Ajith's professional commitments, he is currently busy with director Adhik Ravichandran's next titled 'Dare Devil'.

Backed by Shalini under the banner of Brave Hearts Production, the project went on the floor on November 2 this year.

A day before his birthday, the young director, who is known to be a fan of Ajith, expressed his excitement in a post that read, "My Sir's Advance Birthday Gift to me. Yes, we are rolling the dice from November 2. #AK sir's #DareDevil. #Shalini mam @Braveheartsprod @anirudhofficial sir @SureshChandraa sir @AbinandhanR @editorvijay @supremesundar #Subbhunaarayan @itsanuvardhan @kayoas13 @valentino_suren @AMBANINSK."

Shifting our focus to the technical crew of the drama, the much-anticipated film will have music scored by renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander. The camera work for the movie is being handled by Adhik Ravichandran's trusted cameraman Abhinandan Ramanujam. It must be noted that he had also been the Director of Photography for the director's earlier film with Ajith, 'Good Bad Ugly'.

Vijay Velukutty, who had also served as the editor in Adhik Ravichandran's 'Good Bad Ugly', is the head of the editing department.