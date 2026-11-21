MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that a new era of development has dawned across the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering at the Police Training Academy in Banderdewa, near Itanagar, after presenting the President's Police Colour to the Arunachal Pradesh Police, the Home Minister added that it is quite amusing when opposition party leaders ask us in Parliament what the Narendra Modi government has done for the Northeast.

He said that whenever the history of the country's development is written, the period after 2014 will be recorded as the golden era of development in the Northeastern region.

Union Minister Shah said that by providing airport and railway connectivity at various locations across the Northeast, the Narendra Modi government has sought to reduce not only the geographical distance between the Northeast and New Delhi but also the emotional distance between them.

He said that the development of the Northeastern region, which is larger in geographical area than Uttar Pradesh and shares borders with several countries, is the responsibility of the entire nation.

He emphasised that this is the firm belief of the Union government.

The Home Minister said that during the ten years from 2004 to 2014, the Congress-led UPA government spent Rs 33,530 crore on the Northeastern region, whereas the Narendra Modi-led NDA government undertook development works worth Rs 1,49,646 crore in the region between 2014 and 2026, representing an increase of more than four times.

He said that an 18-fold increase in the Devolution Fund and a 1.5-fold increase in Grant-in-Aid demonstrate that the Modi government views the development of the North-East not merely as a slogan but as a reality.

He added that substantial work has been undertaken in the region through budgetary allocations.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh is situated in a region of immense strategic importance and its security, peace, prosperity and development are of great significance for the entire country.

Noting that the President's Colour is a testament to courage, discipline and professional excellence, Union Minister Shah said that the Arunachal Pradesh Police has become 17th police force in the country to receive this prestigious honour, which is a matter of pride for all of us.

The Home Minister added that there was a time when Arunachal Pradesh did not have its own police force, and the Assam Rifles was responsible for maintaining security in the region.

Refering that Arunachal Pradesh is situated along the longest international border in the Northeastern region of the country, Union Minister Shah said that Arunachal Pradesh shares an international border stretching 1,863 km, including 1,226 km with China, 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan.

This makes the security and peace of Arunachal Pradesh extremely important not only for the state but also for the entire country, he noted.

Union Minister Shah said that Arunachal Pradesh is, in a way, situated at the gateway to the Death Triangle, through which narcotics are smuggled into different parts of the country.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh is a strategically important state from the perspective of preventing drug trafficking and said that on the internal security front, the state Police is doing commendable work in tackling insurgency, organised crime, drug trafficking and the growing menace of cybercrime.

He expressed confidence that, following the conferment of the President's Colour, the Arunachal Pradesh Police would discharge these responsibilities with even greater enthusiasm and dedication.

Union Minister Shah said that the 12-km-long Sela Tunnel, the world's longest bi-lane tunnel, has been constructed in Arunachal Pradesh at an altitude of 13,000 feet at a cost of Rs 825 crore.

"In 2018, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge, connecting Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh with Dibrugarh in Assam. It is the country's longest rail-cum-road bridge," he added.

He said that Glaw Lake in Arunachal Pradesh was declared India's 101st Ramsar site, becoming the first Ramsar site in the state and the state's first authorised commercial coal mine was inaugurated at Namchik-Namphuk.

The 1,500-km-long Arunachal Frontier Highway, costing Rs 44,000 crore, was approved to connect all border areas from east to west.

Union Minister Shah said that the foundation stone was laid for the 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project, costing Rs 32,000 crore.

Eight packages of National Highway projects worth Rs 6,600 crore were launched, and plans for a 2,000-km-long Frontier Highway and another road along the McMahon Line were approved, he added.

He said that the Nechiphu Tunnel was also constructed on the 300-km-long Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road, which provides connectivity to West Kameng and Tawang districts.

Union Minister Shah said that the annual railway budget for the Northeastern region, which stood at Rs 2,100 crore in 2014, has been increased to Rs 11,486 crore in 2026-27.

He added that, keeping security considerations in mind and with the objective of promoting tourism as well as trade and industry in the state, the Donyi Polo Airport was commissioned at a cost of Rs 650 crore.

A new greenfield airport has been constructed at Hollongi, while the airport at Tezu has been developed and made operational, Union Minister Shah said, adding that that several power projects would enable Arunachal Pradesh to become a revenue-surplus state in a very short period.

The Home Minister said that nearly 23,000 farmers are benefiting from the PM-KISAN scheme and tap water connections have been provided to 2.30 lakh households, while 1.90 lakh Ayushman cards are providing families with access to medical treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

Union Minister Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Union government has introduced new criminal laws.

"By repealing the old laws enacted by the British, these new criminal laws of India have been passed by the Indian Parliament, elected by the people of India," he said.

The Home Minister added that these new criminal laws provide extensive legal support for the use of technology.

They have been framed by placing citizens at the centre and keeping their safety and security in mind, Union Minister Shah said, and added that under these new criminal laws, every FIR registered after 2027 will be adjudicated within three years, including at the Supreme Court level, ensuring that no one has to face delays in getting justice.

He said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has set a target of making the country drug-free and announced that Arunachal Pradesh, situated at the gateway to the Golden Triangle, would be made drug-free.

He also called upon Arunachal Pradesh to act as the sentinel of India and ensure that not even a single gram of drugs enters the country through the state.

He said that this responsibility rests with the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Union Minister Shah said that together, we will not only make Arunachal Pradesh drug-free but also ensure that not even a single gram of drugs from the state reaches any part of India.