Zero Making Charges On Gold At Majlis Jawhara Until Sunday
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For four days only, Jawhara Jewellery is waiving the making charge on every piece of 18K, 21K and 22K gold jewellery featured in Majlis Jawhara, its in-person private sale with Hushday. The event opens today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and closes at 9 pm on Sunday, 22 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The making charge is the fee typically added to the value of the gold for crafting a piece. Guests can try on pieces in person and shop diamond and pearl jewellery at a flat 60% off, with savings of up to 80% on watches. How to get your invitation Registration is required to obtain an entry pass. Visit hushday and select“Get My Invitation” under Majlis Jawhara. Create a free Hushday account or sign in, then choose your visit date and confirm your slot. Present your QR code at the entrance. Your pass is also available under“My Invitations” in your Hushday account. Event details Dates Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 November 2026 Hours 10 am to 9 pm daily Venue Capital Suite 21, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi
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