MENAFN - Mid-East Info) For four days only, Jawhara Jewellery is waiving the making charge on every piece of 18K, 21K and 22K gold jewellery featured in Majlis Jawhara, its in-person private sale with Hushday. The event opens today at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and closes at 9 pm on Sunday, 22 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The making charge is the fee typically added to the value of the gold for crafting a piece. Guests can try on pieces in person and shop diamond and pearl jewellery at a flat 60% off, with savings of up to 80% on watches.

Visit hushday and select“Get My Invitation” under Majlis Jawhara. Create a free Hushday account or sign in, then choose your visit date and confirm your slot. Present your QR code at the entrance. Your pass is also available under“My Invitations” in your Hushday account.

Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 November 2026

10 am to 9 pm daily

Capital Suite 21, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi