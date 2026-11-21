During the crucial Panchayat election vote-counting process in Rajasthan's Barmer, an employee was caught playing a computer card game while on duty. The incident, captured on camera at a counting centre, has triggered criticism and sparked questions over the seriousness with which electoral responsibilities are being handled.

The incident took place at PG College in Barmer, where votes for the Panchayat elections were being counted. The employee had been assigned to the counting process for Dungeron ka Tala Panchayat Samiti but was allegedly busy playing a card game on a computer instead of attending to his official responsibilities.

जब तक ऐसे कर्मठ कर्मचारी रहेंगे, देश को आगे बढ़ने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता!

एक तरफ काउंटिंग चल रही है और दूसरी ओर साहब कंप्यूटर पर ताश खेलने में इतने मशगूल हैं कि आसपास की दुनिया ही भूल बैठे।

किसी सज्जन ने टोका तो झट से स्क्रीन से गेम हटाया और ऐसी प्यारी सी मुस्कान दी, मानो कोई पुण्य का काम कर रहे हों!

बताया जा रहा है कि यह वायरल क्लिप राजस्थान का है।

- Arvind Kumar (@truthwitharvind) November 20, 2026

Media personnel present at the college recorded the incident. The video shows the employee engrossed in the game even as the vote-counting exercise continued around him.

The clip has since gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from viewers. Many have questioned how an employee entrusted with an important electoral responsibility could afford to play games during the counting process. The incident has also raised concerns about the monitoring and supervision of staff deployed at the centre.

There was no immediate information on whether the administration had initiated any action against the employee.