MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 21 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings spinner Noor Ahmad has stated that it was a "dream" for him to play with India legend MS Dhoni at the franchise as he reflected on his time with the former skipper, who retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently.

Ahmad has spent two years with CSK and Dhoni after being roped in by the five-time champions during the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 10 crore as he made a switch from Gujarat Titans, for whom he played in the two preceding years. He was also retained by CSK for the 2027 season.

The Afghanistan spinner is set to represent Dubai Capitals in the International League (IL) T20 Season 5, which gets underway on Saturday, as he reflected on his time with Dhoni, while hailing his match finishes and stumpings.

"Yeah, it was great; it was a dream to play with him (Dhoni)," Ahmad told IANS. "Unfortunately, I don't think he will play anymore, but he is a legend of the game and those stumpings and those finishes, everyone will remember for a long, long time and I wish him the best, and I am still happy that he is still with us as a mentor."

He reflected that Dhoni's "simplest and greatest advice" to him was to keep things simple in his career. "Yeah, I think the simplest and greatest advice I have received (from Dhoni) is to keep things as simple as possible in cricket, not to think about the results, just think about the controllables," he added.

Ahmad has been a busy spinner in franchise cricket around the world, with his T20 resume spanning from ILT20, IPL to SA20, the Hundred and Major League Cricket.

Speaking on sharing the dressing room with several senior players and a younger crop of cricketers during franchise cricket, Ahmad stated that it remains special to be with them. "Yeah, it's always great to share the dressing room with senior players, at the same time with someone very new to franchise leagues.

"At the same time, you can learn something from the senior, and you can deliver to the junior guys in the team, so it's always great to share the dressing room with different kinds of players," he said.