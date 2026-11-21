Bellance Salon Announces A New Noida Location, Bringing Hair And Beauty Services Closer To Local Residents
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh - Bellance Salon has announced its new location at Shop No. 43, Devika Vibe, within Lotus Panache, Sector 110, Noida. The branch brings hair and beauty services closer to residents of Sector 110 and nearby neighbourhoods.
Services offered at Bellance Salon, Sector 110
The branch's listed services include:
Haircuts and styling: Precision cuts, styling and blow-dries.
Hair colour: Colour services for clients looking to refresh or change their look.
Hair treatments: Treatments for dry, frizzy or damaged hair.
Facials: Facial services selected to suit different skin types and concerns.
Nail care: Nail services available at the branch.
Men's grooming: Hair and grooming services for men.
Service menus can vary by branch. Customers can contact the Sector 110 team to confirm the availability of a specific service before booking.
Located at Devika Vibe in Lotus Panache, Bellance Salon offers local residents a nearby option when searching for a salon in Sector 110, Noida, a beauty salon in Noida or a hair salon near Lotus Panache. Bringing hair, skin, nail and grooming services together at one location makes it convenient for clients to book the services they need.
Bellance Salon is a unisex salon brand offering hair, skin, nail and grooming services across its locations. The Sector 110 branch is at Shop No. 43, Devika Vibe, Lotus Panache, Sector 110, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304.
Appointments:
Phone: 08006008110
About Bellance Salon
Bellance Salon is a multi-location unisex salon brand offering hair, skin, makeup, nail and grooming services. Depending on the branch, its menu includes haircuts and styling, hair colour, keratin and smoothening treatments, hair spa, facials, bridal and occasion makeup, manicures, pedicures and men's grooming. Bellance salons use professional-grade products, and stylists are trained to follow the brand's service standards through its in-house Bellance Academy. With locations in Bengaluru, Faridabad, Noida and Pune, Bellance brings a range of salon services to clients across these neighbourhoods. Service availability may vary by branch.
Services offered at Bellance Salon, Sector 110
The branch's listed services include:
Haircuts and styling: Precision cuts, styling and blow-dries.
Hair colour: Colour services for clients looking to refresh or change their look.
Hair treatments: Treatments for dry, frizzy or damaged hair.
Facials: Facial services selected to suit different skin types and concerns.
Nail care: Nail services available at the branch.
Men's grooming: Hair and grooming services for men.
Service menus can vary by branch. Customers can contact the Sector 110 team to confirm the availability of a specific service before booking.
Located at Devika Vibe in Lotus Panache, Bellance Salon offers local residents a nearby option when searching for a salon in Sector 110, Noida, a beauty salon in Noida or a hair salon near Lotus Panache. Bringing hair, skin, nail and grooming services together at one location makes it convenient for clients to book the services they need.
Bellance Salon is a unisex salon brand offering hair, skin, nail and grooming services across its locations. The Sector 110 branch is at Shop No. 43, Devika Vibe, Lotus Panache, Sector 110, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201304.
Appointments:
Phone: 08006008110
About Bellance Salon
Bellance Salon is a multi-location unisex salon brand offering hair, skin, makeup, nail and grooming services. Depending on the branch, its menu includes haircuts and styling, hair colour, keratin and smoothening treatments, hair spa, facials, bridal and occasion makeup, manicures, pedicures and men's grooming. Bellance salons use professional-grade products, and stylists are trained to follow the brand's service standards through its in-house Bellance Academy. With locations in Bengaluru, Faridabad, Noida and Pune, Bellance brings a range of salon services to clients across these neighbourhoods. Service availability may vary by branch.
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