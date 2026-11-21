IAGES Doubles Its Accredited Partner Network In Six Months To Reach 1,000+ Stores Across 260 Cities
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 21 November 2026: The Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards (IAGES) has crossed the milestone of 1,000+ accredited partner stores, marking its presence across 260+ cities of India. Since May this year, the organisation has doubled the size of its accredited retail network which previously had more than 500 partner outlets across over 200 cities broadening access for consumers looking to purchase or exchange gold with greater confidence.
Gold remains at the core of Indian households with informed consumers now looking for jewelers who offer assurances of trust, transparency, ethical sourcing and responsible business practices. practices. Other than price and purity, customers are also getting more selective about where they buy their gold and the credibility of the jewellers they purchase from. An IAGES accreditation helps consumers identify jewellers who have been independently assessed and adhere to a prescribed Code of Conduct, covering aspects such as gold sourcing, quality assurance, pricing transparency and consumer protection.
The growing network of accredited partners makes it easier for consumers across more cities to find jewellers who follow these established standards. Through the IAGES Online Directory of Accredited Partners, consumers can search for a verified jeweller in their city or near their home before making a purchase or exchanging their gold.
“Doubling our accredited partner network to over 1,000 stores across 260 cities marks an important milestone for our organisation. We're leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness among gold consumers on how an IAGES accreditation offers them the most trusted and seamless shopping experience and our efforts are paying off. We've seen increasing traction on our website with over 2,000 visitors daily, especially during the festive period. To keep this momentum going, we also recently launched an ad film as part of a larger 360-degree awareness campaign, urging consumers to make #PehlaCheckIAGES their first step, before buying gold. We're excited to expand the network further in the months to come,” said Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES.
IAGES is a self-regulatory organisation established by and for the gold industry to promote standardisation, credibility and accountability across the entire gold value chain. Its third-party-verified accreditation framework helps consumers identify gold businesses and jewellers that follow a standard Code of Conduct and have been independently assessed against prescribed benchmarks.
The IAGES network brings together stakeholders across the gold value chain under a common framework of standards and accountability, including businesses across refining, bullion trading, manufacturing, wholesaling, assaying and hallmarking, retail and digital gold retailing.
Consumers can access the Online Directory of Accredited Partners at and find an IAGES-accredited jeweller near them. For more details, they can also call 1800 309 2424.
About IAGES:
IAGES (Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards) is India's first self-regulatory organization, dedicated to promoting transparency, ethical practices and quality standards across the gold value chain. Through accreditation and assessment programmes, IAGES helps gold business entities align with industry best practices, strengthen consumer trust and enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian gold sector. Today, IAGES has a growing network of 1000+ accredited partner stores across 260+ cities in India.
Gold remains at the core of Indian households with informed consumers now looking for jewelers who offer assurances of trust, transparency, ethical sourcing and responsible business practices. practices. Other than price and purity, customers are also getting more selective about where they buy their gold and the credibility of the jewellers they purchase from. An IAGES accreditation helps consumers identify jewellers who have been independently assessed and adhere to a prescribed Code of Conduct, covering aspects such as gold sourcing, quality assurance, pricing transparency and consumer protection.
The growing network of accredited partners makes it easier for consumers across more cities to find jewellers who follow these established standards. Through the IAGES Online Directory of Accredited Partners, consumers can search for a verified jeweller in their city or near their home before making a purchase or exchanging their gold.
“Doubling our accredited partner network to over 1,000 stores across 260 cities marks an important milestone for our organisation. We're leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness among gold consumers on how an IAGES accreditation offers them the most trusted and seamless shopping experience and our efforts are paying off. We've seen increasing traction on our website with over 2,000 visitors daily, especially during the festive period. To keep this momentum going, we also recently launched an ad film as part of a larger 360-degree awareness campaign, urging consumers to make #PehlaCheckIAGES their first step, before buying gold. We're excited to expand the network further in the months to come,” said Kaushlendra Sinha, CEO, IAGES.
IAGES is a self-regulatory organisation established by and for the gold industry to promote standardisation, credibility and accountability across the entire gold value chain. Its third-party-verified accreditation framework helps consumers identify gold businesses and jewellers that follow a standard Code of Conduct and have been independently assessed against prescribed benchmarks.
The IAGES network brings together stakeholders across the gold value chain under a common framework of standards and accountability, including businesses across refining, bullion trading, manufacturing, wholesaling, assaying and hallmarking, retail and digital gold retailing.
Consumers can access the Online Directory of Accredited Partners at and find an IAGES-accredited jeweller near them. For more details, they can also call 1800 309 2424.
About IAGES:
IAGES (Indian Association for Gold Excellence and Standards) is India's first self-regulatory organization, dedicated to promoting transparency, ethical practices and quality standards across the gold value chain. Through accreditation and assessment programmes, IAGES helps gold business entities align with industry best practices, strengthen consumer trust and enhance the global competitiveness of the Indian gold sector. Today, IAGES has a growing network of 1000+ accredited partner stores across 260+ cities in India.
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