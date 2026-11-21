MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 19, 2026 11:57 pm - Recognized at the Alternative Credit Investor Awards Europe 2026, following its win in the same category at the North America awards earlier this year

New York, London: 20 Nov, 2026 - Oxane Partners (“Oxane”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions for the private credit markets, has been named Portfolio Management Solution of the Year at the Alternative Credit Investor Awards Europe 2026, following its win in the same category at the Alternative Credit Investor Awards North America 2026 earlier this year. The recognition on both sides of the Atlantic reflects Oxane's continued focus on delivering purpose-built technology and deep domain expertise to support the evolving portfolio management needs of banks, private credit funds, and institutional asset managers.

The Alternative Credit Investor Awards recognize leading firms and service providers supporting the private credit industry. Oxane's recognition across the US and Europe highlights the strength of its Oxane Panorama platform in addressing the growing complexity of private credit portfolios, with integrated capabilities spanning portfolio monitoring, data management, credit risk analytics, valuations, and reporting.

“Private credit portfolios are becoming increasingly diverse and complex, and that brings new expectations around how institutions monitor risk, manage data, and maintain oversight of their investments,” said Kanav Kalia, Managing Director at Oxane Partners.“It's encouraging to receive this recognition in both the US and Europe. It reflects the importance of building solutions around the practical needs of credit investors, particularly as they look for greater consistency, transparency, and control across their portfolios.”

As private credit continues to expand across asset classes and geographies, investment managers are increasingly focused on improving transparency, strengthening portfolio oversight, and gaining timely access to reliable investment data.

This win adds to Oxane's growing list of 40+ industry recognitions for its technology-driven solutions across private credit+. With a continued focus on portfolio management, risk analytics, and AI/ML-driven automation, Oxane supports global institutions in managing the operational and analytical demands of increasingly complex private credit portfolios.



About Oxane Partners

Oxane Partners is a technology-driven solutions provider to the private markets industry. Our solutions transform the way investment firms and banks analyze and manage their investments. We unify our technology with deep domain expertise to provide compelling solutions to the challenges faced by the private markets industry.

Our solutions manage over $1.5 Trillion of notional for 100+ clients including global investment banks, private credit, private equity, hedge funds, and alternative asset managers. With offices in London, New York, Gurgaon, and Hyderabad our team of 950+ supports clients in more than 20 geographies globally.

Founded in 2014 by former structured credit investment professionals at Deutsche Bank, Oxane Partners is at the forefront of the digital transformation that is underway in the private markets industry. For more information, please visi

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