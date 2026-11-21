MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 12:50 am - The practice lists four distance services: Distance Reiki Healing, Spiritual Energy Cleansing, Protection Energy Work and Emotional Energy Healing.

UMHLANGA, South Africa, 27 October 2026. Clients anywhere in South Africa can book distance energy healing services in South Africa without travelling to an office. The Umhlanga practice Spiritual Healer Jamil runs each session remotely from Umhlanga Ridge, so the client stays where they are.

The practice describes the work as spiritual and faith-based. Its website states that healing does not need physical presence. A client in Cape Town, Johannesburg or a small rural town books the same way as one who lives near Durban.

How a remote session is laid out

The practice's distance healing page sets out a five-step process:

Consultation, where the practice learns about the client's problem and situation

Energy Diagnosis, which checks the client's aura and energy condition

Healing Session, which is the remote energy healing itself

Energy Balancing, which works on the client's energy flow

Guidance, which advises the client on keeping positive energy

The site's FAQ says most sessions take 30 to 60 minutes. The page also says the practice builds personalised healing around the client's problem.

What the practice offers at a distance

The site names several areas for remote work. They include relationship concerns, career and job stress, financial worry, bad luck, feeling emotionally weak and needing spiritual growth. Its method includes energy reading, chakra balancing and aura cleansing. Clients can read the full detail on the Spiritual Healer Jamil website.

The practice lists four distance services: Distance Reiki Healing, Spiritual Energy Cleansing, Protection Energy Work and Emotional Energy Healing. All of them are offered for distance energy healing services in South Africa and for clients in Australia.

The practice serves clients in South Africa and Australia. Its listed hours are 24 hours, Monday to Sunday. Services are open only to people over 18.

Where this fits in a person's wider care

Energy healing is a personal, faith-based choice. It complements professional medical or mental-health care and does not replace it. Anyone with a health condition, or with ongoing anxiety or low mood, should keep seeing a doctor or qualified health professional.

The practice's own disclaimer says results vary from person to person. No outcome is promised, and the practice does not claim to change anyone's destiny.

Key Facts

Service: distance energy healing services in South Africa, delivered remotely

Process: five steps, from consultation to guidance

Session length: most take 30 to 60 minutes, per the practice's FAQ

Eligibility: adults over 18

Base: Umhlanga Ridge, KwaZulu-Natal

About Spiritual Healer Jamil

Spiritual Healer Jamil is a spiritual practice based at 10 Aurora Dr, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga. It offers spiritual healing, distance energy healing, readings, protection work and love and marriage services. The practice presents these as faith-based services for clients in South Africa and Australia. More about distance energy healing services in South Africa is on the practice's website.

Media Contact

Spiritual Healer Jamil

10 Aurora Dr, Umhlanga Ridge, Umhlanga, 4319, South Africa

Phone: +27 74 216 2802

Email: [email protected]

Website: