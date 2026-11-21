MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 1:10 am - Bali Yoga Retreats now open for March 2027 batch of its Yoga Alliance-certified 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Bali (March 1–20). 20-day residential course in Ubud with multi-style training, small groups of 20, and full RYT-200 eligibility.

Ubud, Bali, Indonesia – Bali Yoga Retreats, a Yoga Alliance Registered Yoga School (RYS 200), is now accepting applications for its March 2027 intake of the 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Bali. The residential program runs from March 1 to March 20, 2027, in the peaceful surroundings of Ubud and is designed for both complete beginners and experienced practitioners seeking internationally recognized teacher certification.

The 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Bali follows the official Yoga Alliance curriculum and covers 200 hours of instruction in asana (Hatha, Vinyasa, and Yin), pranayama, meditation, mantra chanting, yoga philosophy, anatomy and physiology, teaching methodology, alignment, adjustments, and practical teaching practice. Classes are conducted in English, with batches limited to a maximum of 20 students to ensure personal attention and a supportive learning environment.

Graduates receive a certificate that qualifies them to register with Yoga Alliance as RYT-200 teachers, enabling them to teach yoga in studios, retreats, and wellness centers worldwide. The course fee starts from approximately USD 1,274 (shared room) and includes comfortable accommodation, three daily nutritious sattvic vegetarian meals, yoga props, weekend excursions, and a lifetime course manual. Private-room options are also available.

Located in the green heart of Ubud amid rice fields and natural calm, the school provides a serene setting ideal for deep practice and personal transformation. Students also experience elements of Balinese culture alongside their yogic studies. Online preparatory videos are provided after booking to help participants arrive ready.

“Our 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Bali is more than a certification course-it is a journey of self-discovery, clarity, and skill-building,” said Yogi Vishnu Panigrahi, Founder of Bali Yoga Retreats.“We welcome students from around the world who wish to deepen their practice or begin a teaching path in a supportive, authentic environment.”

Registration is open now for the March 2027 batch. Interested individuals can view full details, fees, inclusions, and the complete syllabus, or reserve their place via the official website.

About Bali Yoga Retreats

Bali Yoga Retreats is a Yoga Alliance-certified Registered Yoga School based in Ubud, Bali, offering 200-hour, 300-hour, and 500-hour Yoga Teacher Training programs as well as specialized courses and wellness retreats. Since 2015 the school has guided students from around the world toward personal growth and professional teaching skills in a peaceful tropical setting.

Media Contact:

Yogi Vishnu Panigrahi

Bali Yoga Retreats

No 77 A, Jl. Bisma, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Email: [email protected]

Phone / WhatsApp: +62 813 2881 810

Website: org/200-hour-yoga-teacher-training-in-bali](