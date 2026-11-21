MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 1:20 am - The new division by American Chase will focus on building AI-powered applications, Generative AI solutions and intelligent automation capabilities for evolving business needs.

American Chase has announced the launch of its new Artificial Intelligence division, dedicated to developing intelligent technology solutions and expanding the company's focus on the application of AI across business and digital environments.

The initiative reflects the increasing role of artificial intelligence in shaping how organisations develop software, manage information, automate processes and interact with customers. As businesses explore AI-driven transformation, the emphasis is gradually shifting towards solutions that can be incorporated into existing operations and deliver practical value beyond experimentation.

Through its new division, American Chase will focus on developing AI-powered applications that address business-specific requirements. The scope includes Generative AI solutions, conversational AI, intelligent virtual assistants, AI agents, machine learning applications and automation of workflows through AI-enabled technologies.

The division will also explore how AI can be embedded into existing software applications and business systems, enabling organisations to incorporate intelligent capabilities into their established technology environments. This includes developing customised applications that can support information access, streamline routine activities, assist users in navigating complex processes and facilitate more intuitive interactions with digital platforms.

Generative AI is emerging as a particularly significant area of enterprise technology development, offering new possibilities in knowledge management, document-related workflows, digital assistance and information processing. American Chase's AI focus will include exploring these applications and developing solutions based on the functional requirements of businesses.

The development and implementation of AI solutions also require careful consideration of their intended use, data sources, system compatibility and operational requirements. The division will focus on addressing these factors as part of the solution development process, with an emphasis on building applications that align with the specific environments in which they are intended to operate.

The launch of the AI division adds a dedicated focus area to American Chase's technology capabilities at a time when AI is increasingly influencing the direction of software development and enterprise digital solutions. The initiative reflects the company's interest in evolving alongside emerging technologies and developing applications that connect AI capabilities with practical business requirements.

As AI technologies continue to mature, their role within enterprise applications is expected to extend beyond standalone tools towards more integrated and intelligent systems. American Chase's new division will focus on this evolving space through the development of AI-driven applications and technology solutions.

About American Chase

American Chase is a technology solutions company focused on software development, digital applications and emerging technologies. The company works across software engineering, application development, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, developing technology solutions aligned with business requirements and evolving digital needs. For more information visit