MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 1:26 am - FlipHTML5's online portfolio maker helps creators turn existing documents and images into interactive digital portfolios. The platform also provides editing tools and an AI Assistant to help creators refine portfolio content and page layouts.

Creating a polished online portfolio can be challenging for those without professional design skills or a large budget. Many creators already have the material for one, but it may be spread across presentation slides, project documents, and image files. FlipHTML5's online portfolio maker ( turns that material into one page-turning flipbook, so creators can reuse the work they already have instead of designing one from scratch.

Creators can upload existing PDF, PowerPoint, Word, and image files to the online portfolio maker, which converts them into page-turning flipbooks. When uploading several files, creators can arrange them in order, then merge and convert them into one flipbook. For a portfolio already laid out in a single PDF, the flipbook follows the existing page order. In a designer's portfolio, for example, if that PDF places a photo of the finished desk lamp first and its design sketches on the following page, readers see the lamp before the sketches. Creators can check whether captions and annotations are readable on screen.

FlipHTML5's Page Editor lets creators add videos, photo galleries, hotspots, animations, and hyperlinks to the portfolio made with the online portfolio maker. On the page with the finished lamp, a short video can demonstrate how to adjust its arm. A photo gallery on that page gives readers a closer look at the switch, shade, and base. The built-in AI Assistant helps creators rewrite, polish, and translate text or generate images.

For creators who have not laid out their project pages, FlipHTML5 also offers a separate AI portfolio generator ( alongside its online portfolio maker. Creators enter a brief and review the generated outline before starting page generation. The pages can then be refined in the Page Editor to match the project material being presented.

The online portfolio maker offers several ways to share the portfolio. FlipHTML5 hosts the finished flipbook and provides a link for creators to include in an email when sending work samples for review. Recipients open the flipbook in a browser without downloading an attachment. Embedding the flipbook in a website lets visitors browse projects alongside a short bio or contact information. For an in-person review with limited internet access, creators can download the flipbook as an EXE for Windows or an APP for Mac.

"A reviewer often sees the portfolio before speaking with the creator. A short explanation of what a project set out to do can help the reviewer understand the decisions behind the finished work," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

To learn more about the online portfolio maker, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 develops a digital publishing platform that helps creators and organizations turn existing files into interactive publications. Its tools support file conversion, AI-assisted content creation, multimedia editing, and online distribution for publications such as portfolios, brochures, catalogs, magazines, and ebooks.