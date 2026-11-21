MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 2:07 am - The AAHA-accredited veterinary practice offers a full range of pet surgical services from routine spay/neuter procedures to advanced soft tissue surgery with expert anesthesia monitoring and compassionate care.

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay, a trusted full-service veterinary practice located in Summerville, SC, is proud to offer comprehensive general and advanced pet surgical care for dogs, cats, and other companion animals throughout the greater Summerville area. From routine spay and neuter procedures to more complex surgical interventions, the hospital delivers every procedure with the same unwavering standard of safety, precision, and compassionate care.

Pet surgery can be a stressful experience for animal owners, but Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay is committed to making the process as transparent and reassuring as possible. The hospital's surgical services encompass a broad spectrum of procedures, including spay and neuter surgeries, soft tissue surgery, and mass removals. Each procedure whether classified as routine or advanced is approached with the same rigorous attention to detail. The clinical team evaluates every patient individually, taking into account breed, age, size, and overall health status before recommending or performing any surgical procedure.

A critical component of the hospital's surgical program is its advanced anesthesia and monitoring protocols. The team employs the latest techniques and technology to determine safe and appropriate anesthesia levels for each patient, with continuous vital sign monitoring maintained throughout every procedure. This commitment to anesthetic safety ensures that patients remain stress-free, pain-free, and stable from the moment they enter the operating room through the entirety of their recovery. Pet owners can expect detailed communication at every step before surgery, during the procedure, and throughout post-operative care.

“Surgery is no small matter, for the pet or for their family,” said Dr. Haley Webster, DVM, Medical Director and Co-Owner of Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay.“Whether a pet is coming in for a routine neuter or a more involved soft tissue procedure, our team brings the same level of dedication and care to every single case. We believe every patient deserves that consistency.” Dr. Webster, a Clemson University and University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine graduate, has built her career around surgery and pain management and has led the hospital since becoming co-owner and Medical Director in 2020.

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay holds AAHA accreditation; a distinction earned by fewer than 15% of veterinary practices in North America and has received multiple Best of Summerville Awards, underscoring the hospital's long-standing reputation for clinical excellence and community trust. The practice's surgical capabilities are supported by a skilled medical team and a welcoming environment designed to put both pets and their owners at ease.

About Us

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay is an AAHA-accredited, full-service veterinary clinic located at 1724 State Rd, Suite 5D, Summerville, SC 29486. We proudly serve pet parents in Summerville, Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Ladson, Ridgeville, and the surrounding area. Services include surgical care, preventative care, diagnostics, dental services, senior pet care, and more. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit or call (843) 482-0865.