MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 2:15 am - AI-generated creator Shibani Roy and HeyMeher, a brand of Anivedam Technologies, launch a dedicated page where fans can order personalised video wishes for birthdays, Diwali, puja, anniversaries and more, starting at ₹399.

KOLKATA, India, 20 November 2026: Shibani Roy, the AI-generated virtual model and digital creator, today announced a collaboration with HeyMeher, a brand of Anivedam Technologies. HeyMeher has built a dedicated page at heymeher/shibani where fans can request short, personalised video messages from Shibani for any celebration, from birthdays and anniversaries to Diwali and puja wishes.

Fans choose from three options:

Greeting (₹399): a 15–20 second video using the recipient's name and a few personal details.

Custom message (₹599): the fan writes up to 25 spoken words for Shibani to say. The team reviews each script and asks for approval if a rewrite is needed.

You + Shibani (₹1,999): a friendly AI scene featuring the fan and Shibani. The scene, reference photo and consent are reviewed privately before payment.

Fans can personalise the language (Hinglish, Hindi, English or Bengali), the mood (playful, sweet, romantic, funny or heartfelt) and the look (saree, lehenga, casual or western). Orders are paid securely through Razorpay. Finished videos are delivered by Instagram DM from @shibanir96 within 12–24 hours of payment and a complete brief, and by email where provided.

“India's creator economy is entering an AI chapter, and most of the conversation so far has been about brands. With HeyMeher, we wanted to try something different: a creator experience for the individual fan, at a price anyone can access. We're proud to do it transparently, with every video clearly labelled as AI-generated,” says Soumya Mitra, the Creator of Shibani Roy

Transparency and safety built in

Every video is clearly labelled AI-generated, and the offering has defined content limits. Explicit, hateful, political or deceptive messages, harassment, impersonation and brand endorsements are not accepted, and videos are for personal use only. This approach also reflects India's regulatory direction. In February 2026, MeitY notified amendments to the IT Rules that bring AI-generated content under mandatory labelling and faster takedown requirements.

Riding India's creator economy and AI influencer growth

The collaboration arrives as India's creator economy expands rapidly. A 2026 Zefmo Media report, covered by The Reelstars, puts the broader ecosystem at over ₹10,000 crore and says the cost of building a fully functional AI influencer has fallen from nearly ₹3.6 crore in 2022 to about ₹26 lakh in 2026. A July 2026 Navbharat Live report notes that around 90% of India's AI influencer accounts were created after 2023.

While most AI influencer activity in India is brand-facing, the Shibani Roy x HeyMeher collaboration is consumer-facing: individual fans can commission a personal moment at an accessible price.

Personalised Shibani Roy videos are available now at:

About Shibani Roy

Shibani Roy is an AI-generated virtual model and digital creator with over 114K followers on Instagram (@shibanir96). Her profile is openly labelled as an AI-generated profile. Learn more at shibaniroy.

About HeyMeher

HeyMeher is a brand of Anivedam Technologies. Visit heymeher.