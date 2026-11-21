MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 20, 2026 3:55 am - Vinyasa Yoga Academy announces Early Bird pricing for the full 25-day 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, running 1–25 March 2027. Yoga Alliance RYT 200 certified. All-inclusive fees start from $699. Limited seats for the March batch.

Rishikesh, India – Vinyasa Yoga Academy, a Yoga Alliance USA Registered Yoga School (RYS 200), is now accepting Early Bird enrollments for its highly sought-after 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh. The full 25-day residential programme will run from 1 March to 25 March 2027.

This comprehensive 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh is designed for both complete beginners and experienced practitioners who wish to deepen their practice or start a professional teaching career. Upon successful completion, graduates receive a 200-Hour certificate and become eligible to register as RYT 200 with Yoga Alliance USA, enabling them to teach yoga professionally anywhere in the world.

The curriculum of this 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh covers 14 core subjects taught by specialist instructors. Students will study Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga and Vinyasa Yoga, Pranayama, Meditation, Yoga Philosophy, Anatomy and Physiology, Alignment and Adjustment, Teaching Methodology, Mantra Chanting, Mudra, Bandha, Shatkarma, Yoga Nidra, Ayurveda basics, and Yoga Therapy. All classes are led by experienced RYT-500 and E-RYT 500 teachers with over 10 years of teaching experience.

The March 2027 batch of the 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh is fully residential and all-inclusive. Early Bird fees are:

4-Sharing Accommodation (Females Only): USD 699

2-Sharing Accommodation: USD 749

Private Accommodation: USD 899

These fees include accommodation, three freshly prepared vegetarian meals daily, yoga mats and props, study materials, complimentary airport pickup from Dehradun Airport, weekly cultural excursions, and the official course completion certificate.

Vinyasa Yoga Academy maintains small batch sizes of approximately 15–20 students to ensure personal attention and hands-on guidance. Since 2010, more than 10,000 students from over 60 countries have completed their 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh at the academy.

Seats for the 1–25 March 2027 batch are limited and Early Bird pricing will not last long. Interested students are advised to enroll soon.

For detailed information and enrollment in the 200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, visit:



Contact:

WhatsApp / Phone: +91-8755744872

Email: [email protected]

About Vinyasa Yoga Academy

Founded by Yogi Vishnu Panigrahi (E-RYT 500), Vinyasa Yoga Academy is a leading Yoga Alliance registered school in Laxman Jhula, Rishikesh, offering authentic residential yoga teacher training programmes rooted in the Himalayan tradition.