MENAFN - GetNews)"Jihad Bakkoura, left, and the Bakkoura Chronofagon watch, whose outer ring divides the day into 30 segments alongside conventional 24-hour and 12-hour scales. (Bakkoura Watches)"Jihad Bakkoura's Geneva-made watch counts time in 48-minute units. He calls the new category the Chronofagon.

GENEVA, Switzerland - Nov. 21, 2026 - For thousands of years, people have divided the day into 24 hours. Jihad Bakkoura, a Syrian-born entrepreneur who runs a luxury watch business in Geneva, wants to try 30.

His company, Bakkoura, has built a mechanical watch whose dial splits the day into 30 equal units of 48 minutes each. The company says no comparable watch exists in series production and calls it the first mechanical watch of its kind. It has also coined a name for what it describes as a new category of timepiece: the Chronofagon.

Serious attempts to break with the 24-hour day are rare. Revolutionary France introduced decimal time in 1793, with 10-hour days of 100 minutes each, and abandoned it less than two years later.

Bakkoura's watch does not ask its owner to give up the familiar clock. The 30-part scale runs alongside a standard dial, and the company pitches the design as a reminder that time can be measured differently - and managed more deliberately.

“We did not set out to replace the clock on the wall,” Bakkoura said.“We wanted a watch that makes you stop and ask where your day actually goes.”

The name is meant to carry that idea. Bakkoura says Chronofagon joins“chrono,” for time, with“agon,” the Greek word for contest or struggle -“the one who fights the chronophage.”

Chronophage, or“time eater,” is a term used in time-management circles for the things that quietly consume a working day: constant notifications, other people's priorities, everyday disorder. The word gained wider attention in 2008, when inventor John C. Taylor unveiled a public clock in Cambridge, England, topped by a mechanical grasshopper he called the Chronophage.

A Bakkoura watch with a tourbillon, a rotating cage designed to offset the effect of gravity on accuracy. (Bakkoura Watches)

Bakkoura was born in Damascus in 1974 and has spent more than two decades in the luxury trade. He founded Rich Time Group, which the company describes as an official distributor in Russia for independent Swiss watchmakers including Franck Muller, Jacob & Co., H. Moser & Cie., Carl F. Bucherer, Cvstos, MCT and HYT.

He launched the Bakkoura brand in 2003 and later acquired Franc Vila, a watch brand founded by Spanish watchmaker Franc Vila. Both brands are produced in the canton of Geneva, which allows them to carry the“Swiss Made” label, the company says. It describes Bakkoura as the first person from the Arab world to release a Swiss luxury watch brand that combines high jewelry with mechanical watchmaking.

He entered an industry that sees itself as guardian of a centuries-old craft. In 2020, UNESCO added the craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking, practiced for generations along the border between Switzerland and France, to its list of the world's intangible cultural heritage.

The Bakkoura and Franc Vila collections include a minute repeater, which chimes the time on demand, a hidden tourbillon and gem-set dials. But the company presents the 30-segment design, which it calls the 30H concept, as the center of Bakkoura's work.

A Bakkoura jewelry watch with a sculpted portrait dial set with diamonds. (Bakkoura Watches)

“Everyone complains that there is never enough time,” he said.“I am more interested in what we do with the time we already have.”

About Bakkoura Watches

Bakkoura Watches is a Swiss luxury watchmaking brand founded by Syrian-born entrepreneur Jihad Bakkoura in 2003. Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the company specializes in mechanical timepieces, combining traditional Swiss watchmaking craftsmanship with innovative designs, fine jewelry and advanced horological complications. Its collections include distinctive luxury watches and the Chronofagon concept, featuring a unique 30-part timekeeping system.