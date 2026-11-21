MENAFN - GetNews) Tampa Maternity Photographer Mallary Denson offers guided maternity sessions in her New Tampa studio, on St. Pete and Clearwater beaches and at Lettuce Lake Park, with a client gown wardrobe included.

Tampa, Florida, United States - Nov. 21, 2026 - Tampa Maternity Photographer is offering guided maternity photography sessions for expectant parents across Tampa Bay. Photographer Mallary Denson photographs maternity portraits in her New Tampa studio, on the beaches of St. Pete and Clearwater, and along the boardwalks of Lettuce Lake Park, with a client gown wardrobe included in every session.

Pregnancy goes by quickly, and many parents wish they had planned their maternity photos sooner. The best window for a maternity session is usually between 28 and 34 weeks, when the bump is clearly showing but most expectant mothers still feel comfortable moving, posing and walking on sand.

Session styles



Studio maternity in the New Tampa studio, with sculpted light on seamless backdrops, from soft and airy to dramatic black

Beach maternity at golden hour on St. Pete and Clearwater beaches, with flowing gowns and the Gulf in the background

Nature and city sessions at Lettuce Lake Park, the Tampa Riverwalk and downtown for a natural, editorial feel Couples maternity, with partners and big siblings always welcome in the frame



Gowns and guided posing

Every maternity session includes access to the client gown wardrobe, so expectant mothers do not need to shop for something to wear. Posing is fully guided from start to finish. The process follows four simple steps: a consultation about vision and timing, styling and gown selection, a relaxed session in Tampa light, and delivery of a hand-retouched gallery in one to two weeks, with optional albums and wall art.

Packages

Maternity packages start at $400 for a one-hour session with five hand-edited images. The Complete package adds a 1.5-hour session, up to three gowns or looks and 10 images, and the Premium package offers a two-hour session, unlimited gowns and looks, 20 images and a print release. Additional edited images are $50 each, and custom packages are also available for families who want something different.

Planning ahead

Because the ideal window is only a few weeks long and Tampa maternity dates book out fast, especially in peak months, expectant parents are encouraged to reserve their session date early in the pregnancy. A 50% deposit secures the session date, and Mallary follows up within 24 hours of each booking request. The website includes guides on when to book, what to wear and the best maternity photography locations around Tampa.

Sessions are available throughout Tampa Bay, including South Tampa, New Tampa, Carrollwood, Brandon, Riverview, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Dunedin, Wesley Chapel and Land O' Lakes.

About Tampa Maternity Photographer

Tampa Maternity Photographer is the maternity photography practice of Tampa photographer Mallary Denson. From her New Tampa studio and favorite locations across Tampa Bay, she creates editorial studio, beach and nature maternity portraits, with gowns included and posing fully guided.