MENAFN - GetNews) The brand's translucent puzzle range - launched in April and now a fixture of its holiday line-up - pairs the challenge of a jigsaw with the payoff of stained-glass-style window décor, and set brand records within 96 hours of launch

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Nov. 21, 2026 - A quiet shift is taking place in home décor: the window is becoming a display surface of its own, and the acrylic suncatcher puzzle - a translucent jigsaw that assembles into a light-catching hanging panel - is emerging as one of the category's most distinctive expressions. Woodbests, a maker of premium wooden and acrylic puzzles for adults, today highlighted the growing standing of its acrylic suncatcher range heading into the holiday season, positioning it not only as decoration but as a genuinely challenging puzzle and a creative gift in its own right.

The concept is straightforward: assemble the puzzle, then hang it in a window, where daylight passes through the translucent acrylic and throws the finished artwork across the room like stained glass. Unlike a conventional jigsaw, which typically ends up in a frame, in a drawer, or taken apart, a suncatcher puzzle ends up in daily use - visible from both inside the room and from the street, changing with the light throughout the day.

A launch that settled the question

The demand signal arrived early. Woodbests introduced its acrylic suncatcher series on April 18, 2026, and within 96 hours the series had broken the company's historical records for both order volume and revenue - a result the brand reads as clear market pull for puzzles that carry a function rather than only an image. The range has since remained part of the company's core line-up, appearing alongside its Best Sellers even as the brand completed a two-month visual identity and packaging overhaul and unveiled its formal "Beyond Basswood" expansion in October.

The suncatcher designs are shaped puzzles rather than rectangles: the flagship Emerald Flame Hummingbird, for example, is cut into an 83-piece silhouette that follows the outline of the subject itself. Pieces are printed in translucent, saturated color so that overlapping regions of the artwork read differently when lit from behind - a property that also raises the difficulty, since color cues shift depending on the light the puzzler is working in.

A gift that is both a challenge and a keepsake

The timing of the range's rise is not accidental. Suncatcher puzzles sit squarely in the holiday gifting zone: they are packaged and priced as an accessible gift, they occupy the recipient for a satisfying stretch of assembly time, and they leave behind a permanent, functional object rather than a box of loose pieces. For gift-givers, the finished panel solves the perennial problem of puzzle gifts - what happens after the last piece - by making the finished work the point.

Woodbests frames the category around the same principle that governs the rest of its line: that the value of a puzzle should not end at completion. In the company's product architecture, outlined publicly earlier this month, the suncatcher range anchors the "functional puzzles" pillar together with acrylic puzzle night lights and DIY acrylic puzzle clock kits, while the brand's premium Masterpiece Reserve Edition line, which debuted on October 31, carries the collector tier.

The company's stated position is that wood remains the root of the business and acrylic is a new branch, not a replacement. The acrylic range is produced to the same quality and safety standards as the brand's wood originals, with non-toxic UV printing throughout.

Craft and credentials

Woodbests was founded in 2019 by designer Linda and maintains a catalog of more than 300 original designs, with artwork outlines and cutting patterns hand-drawn by the brand's own design team and collaborations with more than twelve international artists. The company operates five production facilities with manufacturing partners holding more than twenty years of wooden toy experience, holds a U.S. registered trademark effective since 2020 (USPTO serial no. 90399740), and sells exclusively through its own direct-to-consumer channels in markets across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia.

"I wanted to provide more people with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the fun of jigsaw games - just like I did when I was younger. A leisurely pastime that brings joy and peace," said Linda, founder of Woodbests.

Availability

The acrylic suncatcher series is available now through the brand's official direct-to-consumer channels, alongside the company's wooden puzzle, night light, clock kit and 3D mechanical kit ranges. High-resolution product photography and press materials are available upon request.

About Woodbests

Woodbests is a premium puzzle brand founded in 2019 by designer Linda, offering original, hand-illustrated wooden puzzles cut from 100% natural basswood with laser precision and non-toxic UV printing, alongside an acrylic range spanning suncatchers, lenticular puzzles, DIY clock kits and night lights, and 3D mechanical craft kits. Its catalog of 300-plus original designs includes collaborations with twelve-plus international artists. Woodbests sells directly to consumers in markets across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia.