MENAFN - GetNews) With 120,000 sets of core materials in place and dedicated made-to-order lines reserved, the children's brand makes its case for shopping early - because a gift with a child's name on it cannot be pulled off a shelf

NEW YORK - Nov. 21, 2026 - Woodemon, the personalized children's brand, said today that families who want a personalized Christmas gift for a child should order it now, at the start of the season, rather than in the final holiday rush. The company reported that 120,000 sets of core materials and components are already in place and that personalization capacity has been reserved on dedicated lines across its five specialized factories ahead of peak.

The company's reasoning is structural rather than promotional. A personalized gift - a name cut from basswood, stitched onto a backpack, printed on a blanket - is made only after it is ordered, so it cannot be bought late and made early. What an early order buys is room: the earlier an order enters the seasonal production plan, the more space it has in the calendar of reserved capacity. The company framed early ordering as advice, not a guarantee, and noted that its peak-season readiness program exists precisely so that late orders are scheduled rather than improvised.

"Christmas is the one morning when a gift with their name on it matters most," a Woodemon spokesperson said. "A child will find a hundred toys under the tree, but only one that was made for them. That is the gift we are asking families to think about now - not because of the clock, but because something made for one child takes a little more care than something made for everyone."

The catalog offers a personalized option at most price points, and Christmas gives each line a natural occasion. The flagship personalized wooden name puzzles - the brand's founding product, offered in animal, dinosaur, vehicle, ocean and other themes - can be configured at checkout with display stands, pegs, engraved back panels and gift packaging, plus an optional lifetime replacement guarantee. Christmas ornaments in the collection extend personalization to the tree itself, alongside personalized story books and keepsake albums built around a child's first years. For the bedroom and the playroom, the range includes night lights and wall lamps in moon-and-stars and cloud designs, growth charts in giraffe, dinosaur and rocket designs for marking the year's inches, wooden piggy banks for a first allowance, nursery name signs, and Montessori-style educational toys such as geometric stackers, memory matching games and busy boards.

Taken as a whole, the site prices from $6.90 for a single small puzzle animal to $99.90 for a personalized neon name sign, with the majority of personalized gifts sitting between $15.90 and $49.90 - a spread wide enough that a first personalized gift does not have to be a large purchase, and a keepsake does not have to be a cheap one.

For wearing, carrying and living in: patch-denim jackets, letterman jackets, vests and tees; embroidered name hiking backpacks and corduroy crossbody totes; and the newest line, personalized home textiles - storage baskets, pillows, bath towels and children's blankets - which carries the name-first approach into the room itself. The range is organized around children from about six months to eight years old, which is the point: a family can move from a first-Christmas puzzle to a school-year backpack to a keepsake blanket as the child grows, each gift personalized, each one made after it is ordered.

Add-on services round out the gifting side: gift packaging, keepsake star stickers and a lifetime replacement guarantee - small, low-cost lines that let a family turn a single puzzle into a wrapped, protected, Christmas-morning-ready gift without adding a second item to the cart.

Behind the seasonal push sits the readiness program the company announced earlier this month: core materials positioned in advance, personalization steps reserved on dedicated lines so they do not compete with stock production, batch-by-batch color testing and certifications - EU CE marking, US CPC certification under CPSIA and RSL-phthalate compliance - held unchanged through peak, and CPSC electronic filing of children's product certificates already complete. The program, the company said, is what allows a catalog of made-to-order goods to behave like a stocked one at Christmas: the finished-goods shelves are empty by design, while the materials, the reserved lines and the inspection capacity stand ready behind them. The company repeated that its production calendar is a planning discipline rather than a per-order commitment, and that what early ordering buys families is flexibility, not a countdown.

Woodemon reports 59,000 orders and $4.05 million in sales for 2025, up 39.2 percent year over year, more than 100,000 cumulative orders since launch, and an average customer rating of 4.6 out of 5.

The company's seasonal advice in one line: the best personalized gift is the one that is ordered while there is still time to make it properly - and personalization remains free on its puzzles.

About Woodemon

Woodemon is a personalized children's brand founded in 2020. It designs and makes personalized wooden puzzles, educational toys, nursery decor, apparel, bags and home textiles for children from about six months to eight years old, with personalization included at no extra cost on its puzzles. The brand sells online at woodemon and co. It contributes a share of its profits to organizations that provide educational opportunities to children in need.