SHENZHEN, China - Nov. 21, 2026 - From November 17–18, the 2026 APEC CEO Summit took place at the Qianhai International Conference Center in Shenzhen, China. More than 2,000 representatives from 21 APEC economies were invited to attend, including business leaders, government officials, and members of the media. SIHOO was one of 147 Shenzhen-based companies invited to the summit.

The company was represented by General Manager Liu Shuai, Brand Director Yan Cong, and Brand PR Manager Qu Jianyi. The event marked SIHOO's third engagement with APEC in 2026 and its first time attending the APEC CEO Summit as an invited company.

At the APEC CEO Summit

As a key part of APEC Leaders' Week, the 2026 APEC CEO Summit was held under the theme "Promoting Shared Prosperity, Building a Win-Win Future." Discussions focused on cooperation in emerging fields, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and green, low-carbon development. The summit also addressed narrowing development gaps and promoting inclusive growth, with the goal of making the benefits of innovation accessible to more economies and supporting a more open, inclusive, and sustainable Asia-Pacific region.

The summit was expected to bring together more than 2,000 participants from 21 APEC economies, with 115 Fortune Global 500 companies among the participating businesses. Leaders from APEC economies including China, Australia, Canada, Chile, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Russia, Thailand, and Vietnam were also expected to attend, deliver remarks, and participate in discussions.

As of the end of September 2026, Shenzhen had more than 3.05 million registered businesses. SIHOO was among the 147 local companies selected to participate.

SIHOO also received international media exposure through an APEC special edition published by Shenzhen Daily. The publication featured a report on SIHOO and was distributed to more than 5,000 journalists from around the world at the APEC Leaders' Week Media Center, bringing the company's story to the attention of international media covering the event.

For SIHOO, the invitation represented more than an opportunity to attend a high-profile event. It placed the company within the broader conversations taking place among the APEC business community.

Ergonomic chairs may be everyday consumer products, but SIHOO operates as a technology-driven company, bringing together structural engineering, materials innovation, intelligent sensing, and research and development tailored to different user needs. These capabilities connect directly with the summit's priorities, including the digital economy, green development, inclusive growth, and making innovation more widely accessible.

These connections can also be seen in SIHOO's products. The H300 Dynamic Ergonomic Chair uses sensors and algorithms to detect sitting posture and automatically adjust support, demonstrating how artificial intelligence can be applied to an everyday product. The company also incorporates recycled materials into its products, with an emphasis on durability and recyclability, supporting more sustainable development. Its ergonomic seating solutions serve millions of office workers, helping provide back support and make long hours of sitting less tiring.

These practical connections add further significance to SIHOO's participation as a Shenzhen-based company. Its long-term investment in research and development, product innovation, and global expansion is increasingly coming into view of the wider Asia-Pacific business community.

Two Earlier Connections with APEC

SIHOO's relationship with APEC in 2026 began well before the November summit.

In May, a delegation from the APEC Secretariat visited Shenzhen. After trying SIHOO's second-generation C300 ergonomic chair, Executive Director Eduardo Pedrosa commented, "This is much more comfortable than the chair in my own office."

Fernando Salas, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at the APEC Secretariat, also joked, "It's so comfortable that it's almost impossible to get any work done."

During that visit, SIHOO's products were experienced firsthand and recognized as an example of Shenzhen's smart manufacturing capabilities.

In September, a delegation attending the APEC Asia-Pacific Media High-Level Forum visited Bay Area Eye in Shenzhen. SIHOO showcased several products in the Shenzhen Quality Products exhibition area, including the H300 Dynamic Ergonomic Chair, F5 Women's Ergonomic Chair, and C500I Smart Ergonomic Chair.

International journalists lined up to try the chairs, and one journalist from Indonesia commented that they would recommend the chair to their organization. This time, SIHOO's products moved beyond simply being experienced by visitors to earning recommendations from international media representatives.

Supporting Open Cooperation Through Ergonomics

Together, these three encounters form a clear progression: in May, SIHOO products were tried and recognized by APEC officials; in September, the company's products were showcased at the APEC Asia-Pacific Media High-Level Forum and received recommendations from international journalists; and in November, SIHOO was invited to participate in the APEC CEO Summit.

From product experience to international recommendations and, ultimately, participation in a business leadership summit, this progression reflects SIHOO's 15 years of dedication to ergonomic seating. It also highlights the opportunity that Shenzhen, as China's third APEC host city, has created for local businesses to gain greater international visibility.

For SIHOO, the invitation to the APEC CEO Summit offered an opportunity to better understand its place within the broader business landscape. It also reinforced an important point: the prosperity and future of the Asia-Pacific region are shaped not only by platform economies, artificial intelligence, and financial capital, but also by manufacturers committed to excellence and companies focused on making products that meet people's everyday needs.

As emphasized in remarks by leaders at APEC, "Openness and inclusiveness, along with cooperation for mutual benefit, are the right path for humanity."

For SIHOO, providing support has always meant more than physical back support. As Asia-Pacific cooperation reaches a point where greater certainty and broader inclusion are increasingly important, companies can make meaningful contributions through the products they create: supporting the health of workers, strengthening the resilience of the real economy, and reinforcing the shared commitment to open cooperation.

About SIHOO

Founded in 2011, SIHOO specializes in ergonomic seating, developing products designed to bring greater comfort and adjustable support to everyday work and life.