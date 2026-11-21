MENAFN - GetNews) A practical look at job search tracking and the questions candidates can ask before using an application tool.

Wilmington, Delaware - 21 Nov., 2026 - A candidate reviewing several openings needs to distinguish roles still under consideration from applications already sent. When comparing job search tracking approaches, Tau offers a matching feed and approval process for LinkedIn Easy Apply applications.

Start with one application

A useful way to examine job search tracking is to follow one real opening through the candidate's process. First record the employer, role and application route. Then separate the decision to apply from the act of submitting. A position still waiting for review is different from one that has received an application. Candidates can decide what information they need to retain at each point, including the version of the resume used and any next step they want to handle themselves. This makes the comparison about a concrete workflow rather than a long feature list.

Ask the same questions of each provider

A candidate may consider a spreadsheet, a dedicated organizer or software that also submits applications. For each option, check which information can be recorded and how it is updated. Can the person distinguish an unsent application from a completed submission? Which account sends it? What must the candidate enter or confirm? These are questions to investigate in the current product, rather than assumptions about an entire category. Tau's job search guides describe its matching and approval workflow so candidates can compare that process with the approach they already use.

Understand Tau's application workflow

Tau builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings from a CV or LinkedIn profile. Manual approval is the default on every plan, and applications are submitted from the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Pro, Max and the five-day trial can use score-based Autopilot instead, approving matches at or above a minimum score chosen by the candidate. Applications remain subject to the selected plan's daily limit. Resume tailoring is available on Pro, Max and during the trial, using facts already supplied by the candidate. Hiring-manager outreach drafts are available on Max and are excluded from the trial.

Check the process during a trial

Starter costs $49 per month, Pro $99 and Max $199, with a five-day trial available. A candidate can review Tau's plans and choose a small set of suitable roles to inspect. Before approving a submission, check the job requirements, the account being used and the application materials. Afterwards, compare the information available with the record the candidate wants to maintain. Someone who needs additional notes or reminders should verify those requirements directly rather than infer them from the submission feature. Tau does not guarantee interviews or offers.

About Tau

Tau is a job-search autopilot for US-based white-collar and tech job seekers. It builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings from a CV or LinkedIn profile. Approved applications are submitted through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Resume tailoring is available on Pro, Max and during the five-day trial.