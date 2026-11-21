MENAFN - UkrinForm) The president made the statement while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked whether Ukraine's partners were prepared to provide security guarantees modeled on Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, Zelensky said:

Zelensky said that it was important to clarify what was meant by security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5, which provides for collective defense. He noted that Ukraine still lacked a clear understanding of what such a collective defense arrangement would entail, how the participating countries would protect Ukraine, and whether they would be prepared to repel an aggressor.

The president stressed that these commitments should not remain merely convincing statements but should be formally documented in writing.

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He added that he had not yet seen any such commitments on paper.

As previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that if Ukraine's partners proposed withdrawing from Donbas in exchange for genuine security guarantees, including Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, he would put the matter to the Ukrainian public for consideration.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine