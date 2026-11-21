Russian Drone Strikes Private Enterprise In Poltava Region
A Russian drone strike was recorded at a private enterprise in the Poltava district. According to preliminary information, no people were injured.
Information about the consequences of the attack is still being clarified.Read also: Russian forces strike civilian and energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr region, two people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, debris from an enemy missile fell in an open area near residential buildings in the Poltava district. As a result, nearby houses sustained partial structural damage and other damage.
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