Professor of Occupational and Environmental Health, University of Iowa

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, professor in the University of Iowa College of Public Health Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, learned industry hazards firsthand.

O'Shaughnessy spent eight years as a construction worker before furthering his education in civil and environmental engineering. That education and previous work experience drew him to the field of industrial hygiene where he is now one of the faculty in that OEH academic program. He is also the deputy director of the Heartland Center for Occupational Health and Safety, one of 18 such education and research centers funded by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH.)

Because of the widespread impact on worker safety and health, students in the industrial hygiene program know their work can make a difference.“What we're doing can have a real effect on quality of life, and extending lives with better health,” he said.

–present Professor of Occupational and Environmental Health, University of Iowa

Experience