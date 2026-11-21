MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complete Horoscope 2027 offers monthly forecasts for all twelve zodiac signs, a general forecast for the year, and a 2027 lunar calendar.

Limassol, Cyprus, Nov. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrologer Tatiana Borsch and her publisher, AstraArt Books, have released Complete Horoscope 2027, the latest edition of the annual horoscope series she has written every year since 1992. The book offers month-by-month predictions for all twelve zodiac signs and her general astrological forecast for 2027, a year with five eclipses, including the total solar eclipse of August 2.





Cover of Complete Horoscope 2027 by Tatiana Borsch



About the 'Complete Horoscope 2027' Series

The book opens with the 2027 General Astrological Forecast, which looks at the year's major planetary events and what they may mean for the economy, relationships, and everyday life. The forecast follows the year from the solar eclipse of February 6, the day the Year of the Fire Goat begins, to the total solar eclipse of August 2. With up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds of totality in Egypt, it will be the longest total solar eclipse visible from land between 1991 and 2114, and it has been widely called the eclipse of the century. In Borsch's reading, the first months of 2027 are the most demanding, and the second half of the year turns toward“practicality, work, and things of real value.” The general forecast can also be read on the author's website at tatianaborsch.com/2027_forecast.

For each sign, the book provides a Year Overview and monthly forecasts covering career, finances, love, and health, with the key dates to watch in each month.

The book includes a 2027 lunar calendar for New York and London, with lunar days, Moon phases, and void-of-course Moon periods, alongside Mercury and Mars retrograde dates.

An“Astrological Portrait” of each sign covers its myths, character, and best partners, and a compatibility guide covers love, friendship, and work. A new chapter,“Beauty and the Stars,” explains how to time skincare and haircuts by the lunar calendar.

Complete Horoscope 2027 is available as a general volume covering all twelve signs and as twelve individual sign editions, from Complete Horoscope Aries 2027 to Complete Horoscope Pisces 2027. The series is designed as a practical tool for planning the year ahead.

About the Author

Tatiana Borsch has written her annual astrological forecast every year since 1992 and is the author of more than 40 astrology titles. Her forecast for 2020, published in English by SWAAY Magazine in December 2019, warned of“a huge, global economic crisis.” She founded Kyrgyzstan's first astrological center and is the founder of AstraArt, a film production company whose documentaries have been broadcast internationally.

Complete Horoscope 2027 and the twelve sign editions are available in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon.

CONTACT: Alexander Viner AstraArt Books (Coinflow Limited)... +357 97 837153