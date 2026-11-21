Silvia Leal discusses AI, cybersecurity, quantum computing and reskilling on Tomorrow, Today.

Silvia Leal discusses silent cyberattacks, a reskilling urgency in the AI era, quantum computing and why trust and governance matter for AI adoption.

- Silvia LealSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Silvia Leal, the Spanish futurist, technology communicator and author who advises the European Commission and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The conversation covers the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI), the future of work and how quantum computing could change cybersecurity.Leal says in the episode that her degree is in economics and her doctorate in sociology, while her career has been in technology. She describes working at SAP and Banco Santander, directing innovation and technology programs at IE Business School for more than a decade and presenting a technology series on RTVE, Spain's public broadcaster. She says she has collaborated with the European Commission as an advisor for about 15 years, most recently on how AI affects the retail, food and automotive industries.Topics covered in the episode include:- Why she sees a sociology lens, focused on people and their fear of change, as a "seat belt" for complex technology projects- The balance between regulation and innovation, and her view that policy in Europe should give more attention to opportunities- What she calls a "reskilling urgency" as AI agents enter daily work- Why she argues that skills now need refreshing every 15 to 18 months and that experienced professionals should keep learning from younger colleagues- How quantum computing could make today's encryption and passwords obsolete and create demand for a new kind of cybersecurity specialist- Why she expects humanities and social science backgrounds to gain value alongside technical skills in an AI economy- Why she considers the metaverse premature and sees immersive experiences and spatial computing as the longer-term shiftAsked which AI-related risk she takes most seriously, Leal named cybersecurity. She expressed particular concern about silent attacks, in which intruders stay inside a company's systems for long periods before demanding payment. "The problem is that they get in your company, they stay there, they wait, they spy, they get information, they get data, they know your projects, they know everything," Leal said.She argued that trust is the central issue for AI adoption, because many organizations moved quickly without putting IT governance, controls and reliable data in place. She also said companies should adapt AI tools to their own culture and values.Natarajan and Leal also discussed the value of continuing education throughout a career. "Life is about lifelong learning. You never stop that," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=nWKGv4IT84cAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Silvia LealSilvia Leal is a Spanish technology expert, speaker and author who holds a doctorate in sociology. She advises the European Commission on digital strategy and is an expert member of the OECD Global Forum on Technology. She previously served as director of innovation and technology programs at IE Business School and created and presented the RTVE series "La Cuarta Revolución." Her books include "No te vas a morir," "Y de repente llegó el metaverso" and "Tendencias: Claves para entender el futuro y construir el presente."About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Silvia Leal x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Futurist Silvia Leal Says Quantum Computing Will Change Cybersecurity Completely on Tomorrow, Today News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media November 21, 2026, 13:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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