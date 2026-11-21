London, UK, November 17, 2026 - The Solana Foundation has acquired a majority interest in cryptocurrency data platform CoinGecko, marking a significant development in the relationship between blockchain ecosystems and the market information services used by digital asset investors.

The development was announced during the Solana Breakpoint conference in London. The financial terms of the transaction and the exact size of the Foundation's stake have not been disclosed. Solana Foundation Chief Product Officer Vibhu Norby confirmed the majority interest, while the organisations outlined plans to expand CoinGecko's data and product offerings.

Background

Founded in 2014, CoinGecko has become a widely used cryptocurrency market data provider, offering token prices, trading information, research tools and blockchain project profiles. Its services are used by individual investors as well as businesses that integrate market data into their own applications.

The platform has reported approximately 18 million registered users and provides data services to around 180,000 cryptocurrency applications and businesses. Its position gives the Solana Foundation access to an established distribution channel extending beyond users who already operate within the Solana ecosystem.

Key Developments

The organisations are exploring the introduction of Solana powered trading features across CoinGecko's website, GeckoTerminal and mobile application. The proposed functionality could allow users to research digital assets and access trading services within the same environment.

CoinGecko is also expected to broaden its coverage of onchain assets, derivatives and tokenised real world assets. The expansion could provide users with a wider view of financial products operating across blockchain networks.

However, the proposed trading capabilities remain under development. The announcement does not establish a launch date or confirm the complete range of assets and services that will eventually be supported.

CoinGecko has also indicated that it intends to maintain its established data methodologies and continue covering the wider cryptocurrency market.

Industry Implications

The investment highlights the growing importance of distribution and market data in the digital asset industry. Blockchain networks are increasingly competing not only through transaction capacity and developer activity, but also through the platforms that help users discover, evaluate and access digital assets.

For Solana, the investment provides a route to reach CoinGecko's existing audience. For CoinGecko, the backing could support new products and deeper integration with blockchain infrastructure.

The arrangement also raises questions about maintaining market data neutrality when a major blockchain foundation holds a controlling interest in a widely used information platform. CoinGecko's commitment to maintaining its methodologies will therefore remain relevant to users and industry participants.

What's Next

The next developments to watch include further details about the investment structure, the proposed trading features and how CoinGecko plans to preserve its independent market coverage. The success of the expansion will depend on whether the new services provide practical value without limiting the platform's broader market perspective.