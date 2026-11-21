London, UK, November 17, 2026 - A security breach involving website experimentation platform Optimizely exposed visitors to websites operated by 178 organisations to malicious code designed to redirect cryptocurrency payments and collect sensitive information.

The incident involved unauthorised JavaScript injected into customer projects through a vulnerability in Optimizely's Experimentation platform. The malicious code was delivered through website scripts, meaning attackers did not necessarily need to compromise each affected organisation's own servers.

Background

Many businesses use third party software to test website layouts, personalise content and analyse visitor behaviour. These services often operate through embedded scripts that load automatically when a user visits a website.

Although this approach helps companies manage digital services, it can also create a supply chain security risk. If a third party platform is compromised, malicious code can reach multiple websites that rely on its infrastructure.

Key Developments

Security researchers identified malicious JavaScript affecting websites associated with 178 organisations. The affected names included HSBC, Zoom, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, IKEA and cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger.

The injected code was designed to replace cryptocurrency wallet addresses displayed on affected pages with addresses controlled by the attacker. This created a risk that users copying a payment address could unknowingly send funds to the wrong destination.

Researchers also identified functions intended to capture payment card information, cookies and screenshots, alongside exploit code targeting certain iPhones.

Optimizely confirmed that an unauthorised party had exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation product. The company said it had fixed the issue, removed the injected code, secured affected accounts and introduced additional protections.

Apple said the iOS vulnerabilities targeted by the malicious code had been addressed in earlier software updates. Several affected organisations reviewed their exposure, while some said they had found no evidence of impact to their systems or customer data.

Reuters reported that it could not establish whether the malicious code had successfully stolen funds or how many users may have been affected.

Industry Implications

The incident highlights the risks associated with third party software dependencies in cryptocurrency and financial services. A company may maintain strong internal security controls yet still expose users through an external service embedded in its website.

For cryptocurrency users, the address replacement technique reinforces the importance of checking wallet addresses carefully before confirming transfers. A copied address should not automatically be treated as trustworthy simply because it appeared on a recognised website.

For organisations, the incident demonstrates why third party scripts, external vendors and website integrations require continuous monitoring and clear incident response procedures.

What's Next

The investigation will focus on determining the full scope of exposure, identifying any confirmed financial losses and assessing how the attacker gained access to customer projects.

Affected organisations and security teams will also need to review their third party integrations and determine whether additional safeguards are required to prevent similar supply chain incidents.